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The Adidas Evo SL Zip Is Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the Adidas Evo SL Zip.

Adidas Evo SL Zip
The Adidas Evo SL Zip releases in July. Via Adidas

Adidas has introduced a new model to its beloved Evo SL running franchise with the debut of the Evo SL Zip, pictured above.

The sportswear giant says this latest variation of the running sneaker draws inspiration from Adidas’ track and field spikes from the 2000s. The Evo SL Zip features a shroud-like design on the upper, which the zipper design conceals the traditional lacing system at the center of the midfoot. The line’s premiere Lightstrike Pro cushioning is once again featured in the midsole, which is the same foam used on Adidas’ top-of-the-line marathon sneakers like the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3.

The Adidas Evo SL Zip releases on July 6 at Adidas.com and at select retailers. Grab a closer look at the model below.

UPDATE (08/05): The all-black colorway of the Adidas EVO SL Zip is available now on Complex for $170.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

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