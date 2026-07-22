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adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2: How to Buy

The race-ready trail shoe built on Lightstrike Pro cushioning and Continental rubber is available now on Complex Shop for $225.

Complex Shop
Complex Shop

The adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 in Cloud White / Core Black / Semi Impact Orange has a home on Complex and can be yours for for $225.

Built for long-distance running, the trail running shoe comes in White/Black/Orange and is described as combining “race-winning technology and outdoor expertise, designed to run fast over ultra trail distances."

Construction and Tech

The shoe has a durable dual-layer Lightstrike Pro midsole, Energy Rods for stability and terrain flexibility, and a Continental Rubber outsole for traction in wet and dry conditions.

Where to Buy

The adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2, priced at $225, is available to buy on Complex.

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