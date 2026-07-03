Nike Pegasus

The Nike Pegasus is a running shoe first launched in 1982. It was one of the earliest models to incorporate Nike’s Air cushioning, which enhanced both comfort and responsiveness. Over time, the Pegasus has retained its core identity while integrating new materials for lighter weight uppers and versions with full-length visible Zoom Air to deliver modern performance and breathability. Its defining feature is the blend of lightweight construction with sturdy support, appealing to a broad community of runners from casual joggers to competitive athletes. Fans return for the Pegasus because it adapts well to various training needs, whether for daily runs or speed workouts, making it a versatile staple in Nike’s lineup that balances innovation with trusted durability.

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Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Lateral
Sneakers

Nike Unveils Sustainable Pegasus Sneaker

Nike just unveiled the latest sneaker to its storied Pegasus running line, the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature. Click here to learn more about the sustainable shoe.

Victor Deng1564 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 White Lateral
Sneakers

Nike's Reveals Latest Pegasus Sneaker

Nike's latest model in its longstanding Pegasus line, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37, is releasing in April 2020. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2278 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Trail (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike Is Bringing Back the Air Zoom Pegasus Trail

Nike is reintroducing the Air Zoom Pegasus Trail. Get the official details on the updated outdoor runner here.

Mike DeStefano2611 days ago
Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo BQ0579 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

Undercover Puts Its Spin on More Nike Runners

Official images have surfaced of the upcoming Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo set to release at select retailers in the coming weeks.

Mike DeStefano2738 days ago
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo XX 'Black/Bright Violet' WMNS AR4347 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Updates the Pegasus Turbo for Women

Nike's women's exclusive Zoom Pegasus Turbo XX 'City Ready' sneakers are available now in two colorways from the brand's SNKRS site and select retailers.

Riley Jones2863 days ago
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Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 'Mica Green' AJ4115 300 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Colorway of the Zoom Pegasus Turbo Coming Soon

The latest colorway of the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo that will be hitting retailers is a women's exclusive pair that covers the ZoomX-cushioned runner with mica green and gold accents.

Mike DeStefano2908 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Flyease
Sneakers

Nike Updates the Pegasus 35 With FlyEase

The release date and tech breakdown for the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 FlyEase sneakers in 'Black/Gunsmoke/Oil Grey/White' and 'Barely Grey/Geode Teal/Black/Hot Punch' colorways.

Riley Jones2920 days ago
nike hotpunch1
Sneakers

Nike Introduces the New Zoom Pegasus Turbo Running Silhouette

Nike has announced the launch of their newest running silhouette with the Zoom Pegasus Turbo. 

Sam Cole2921 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 942855 601 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Closer Look at the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Release information for the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35.

Mike DeStefano2985 days ago
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Sneakers

Next-Generation Nike Runners Spotted

Images of a Nike Running prototype shoe that may be related to the Pegasus 35.

Brendan Dunne3201 days ago
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Nike Be True Sneakers
Sneakers

Nike Unveils 2017 'Be True' Sneakers for LGBTQ Community

The 2017 Nike 'Be True' collection of LGBTQ-themed sneakers releases on June 1.

Brendan Dunne3339 days ago
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Could These Be the Fastest Nikes Ever?

Nike wants its runners to use the Zoom VaporFly Elite to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

Brendan Dunne3418 days ago
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Here Are Nike's Latest Native American Sneakers

Air Jordan 31s, Hyperdunks, and more for Nike's N7 collection benefiting Native Americans.

Brendan Dunne3541 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Made a Shoe That Looks Like Rio de Janeiro

Watch for these to hit stores on July 1.

Brendan Dunne3668 days ago
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Nike Mixes Old and New on Olympic Runners

A detailed look at the Pegasus 92.

Brendan Dunne3675 days ago

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