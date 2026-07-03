Rex Orange County

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Singer Rex Orange County performs onstage at Vancouver's PNE Amphitheatre
Music

Sexual Assault Charges Against Rex Orange County Dropped

All charges against Rex Orange County in his sexual assault case have been dropped. The 24-year-old artist released a statement addressing the news.

Joe Price1303 days ago
Rex Orange County performs in concert during 'The Pony Tour.'
Music

Rex Orange County Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault, Musician Denies Allegations

Alexander O’Connor, who is better known as Rex Orange County, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on six separate occasions earlier this year.

Jose Martinez1376 days ago
The cover art for Rex Orange County's album 'Who Cares?'
Music

Rex Orange County Shares New Album 'Who Cares?' f/ Tyler, the Creator

Rex Orange County just released the long-awaited album 'Who Cares?​​​​​​​' featuring his renowned previous collaborator, Tyler, the Creator.

Joe Price1589 days ago
open a window tyler the creator
Music

Listen to Rex Orange County's "Open a Window" f/ Tyler, the Creator

Rex Orange County has shared his new song “Open a Window” featuring Tyler, the Creator, off his upcoming album 'Who Cares?' out this coming Friday,

Joe Price1591 days ago
Rex Orange County music video
Music

Rex Orange County Releases New Single and Video “Keep It Up,” Announces Album f/ Tyler, the Creator

Rex Orange County has returned with the visual for his new single "Keep It Up," along with news of his next album 'Who Cares?' featuring Tyler, the Creator.

Jordan Rose1633 days ago
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