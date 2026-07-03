Featured
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week includes songs from Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Blueface, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Smino, Noname, and more.Brad Callas
The best new music this week includes songs from Danny Brown, IDK, Francis and the Lights, Kanye West, Post Malone, EarthGang, John Mayer, and more.Brad Callas
OVO's Noah "40" Shebib & Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.Alex Nino Gheciu