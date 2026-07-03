Rexx Life Raj

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rexx Life Raj's new album 'The Blue Hour'
Music

Rexx Life Raj Returns With New Album 'The Blue Hour'

Nearly two years after the release of his last full-length offering 'California Poppy 2,' Rexx Life Raj returns with his latest album 'The Blue Hour.'

Brad Callas1463 days ago
Rexx Life Raj links with Fireboy DML and Wale for "Beauty In The Madness."
Music

Premiere: Rexx Life Raj Links With Wale and Fireboy DML on "Beauty in the Madness"

The Bay Area artist spoke to Complex about "Beauty in the Madness," sharing the inspiration behind the track and how he connected with Wale and Fireboy DML.

Joshua Espinoza1590 days ago
Rexx Life Raj 'Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There'
Music

Rexx Life Raj's 'Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There' Has Arrived

Featuring Kehlani, Bas, Jay Prince, Kenny Beats, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2445 days ago
Rexx Life Raj
Music

Premiere: Rexx Life Raj Looks Back at His Career Successes in "Never Change" Video

Even though Berkeley, California rapper Rexx Life Raj is currently on tour with Bas, that hasn’t stopped him from dropping his first new release of the year.

tara mahadevan2716 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App