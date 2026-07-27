Popeyes Kiosk Demands Tip with No Cashier, Fueling 'Tipping Fatigue'

According to The New York Post, the now-viral photo was reportedly taken at a Popeyes inside Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan. After placing a $14.92 order at a self-order kiosk, the customer was asked: "Add a tip? A small way to thank the folks behind your crispy, juicy meal."

A self-service kiosk at Popeyes has ignited a social media firestorm after prompting a customer to leave a tip—even though the order was placed entirely through a touchscreen. The image quickly spread online, with critics blasting the feature as the latest example of what many are calling "tipping fatigue."

The customer shared the screenshot in the Facebook group Retail Dead or Alive, where it sparked hundreds of reactions. "Delusional. I'd ask for a manager and tell them to get [rid of] that screen," one commenter wrote.

The backlash comes as Popeyes pushes ahead with one of its biggest technology overhauls in years. Parent company Restaurant Brands International first announced plans to aggressively expand self-order kiosks in 2024, with CEO Josh Kobza saying roughly 85% of Popeyes restaurants would be equipped with the technology by 2026.

Kobza said the kiosks were designed to speed up service, reduce order mistakes, and "enhance the employee experience." But early pilot videos from 2023 showed no tipping prompt, suggesting the feature was introduced later as the rollout expanded.

Popeyes isn't the only chain facing questions over digital gratuities. Self-checkout terminals at coffee shops, bakeries, airports, and sports venues have increasingly begun requesting tips, leaving many customers wondering who actually receives the extra money.

The timing is particularly awkward for Popeyes, which has spent much of 2026 trying to regain momentum. Earlier this year, the chain posted its weakest same-store sales performance in roughly 20 years, with sales slipping 6.5% as executives rolled out a turnaround strategy focused on improving restaurant operations and simplifying the menu.