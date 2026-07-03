Steakhouses

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Outback Steakhouse Sued for $1.5M Over Alleged Mashed Potato Slip-and-Fall
Life

Outback Steakhouse Faces $1.5M Lawsuit Over Mashed Potato Fall

Court documents detail how a bathroom trip allegedly turned into a face-first fall, medical expenses, an a fierce fight over restaurant safety.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Ordered to Pay $21M for Illegal Tipping Pool
Life

Perry's Steakhouse Ordered to Pay $21M Over Illegal Tip Pool

Inside the lawsuit alleging Perry’s diverted servers’ tips to ineligible staff and why a federal judge ruled against the practice.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Get Roasted in Viral 1587 Steakhouse Review
Sports

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Blasted Over $650 ‘Worst’ Dinner

Inside the viral TikTok criticizing the Chiefs stars’ steakhouse over slow service, $33 martinis, and a $100 steak.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Delmonico's Steakhouse Expanding for the First Time in 200 Years
Life

Delmonico’s Opens Second NYC Steakhouse for First Time in 200 Years

From Lincoln to Tesla to today’s power lunch crowd, the legendary chophouse is betting big on a second home despite soaring steak prices.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
An Outback Steakhouse located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Life

Florida Man Sues Outback Steakhouse After Toilet Allegedly ‘Shattered and Collapsed’ Beneath Him

Court filings say the plaintiff is seeking $50,000 after claiming he suffered serious injuries.

Tim Ryan198 days ago
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Iconic Steakhouse Chain Sizzler Stages Comeback After Closing 600 Locations
Life

Sizzler Is Making a Comeback After Shutting Down Hundreds of Locations

Once a pop-culture staple with hundreds of locations, Sizzler is betting on remodeling and nostalgia to revive the brand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Nightlife at Ocean Drive with neon colored art deco hotels, South Beach, Miami, USA.
Life

You Can Now Get a Top-10 Steakhouse Meal at One of Miami’s Hottest DJ Venues

Daniel’s, ranked a top-10 steakhouse in North America, is launching a weekday pop-up at Palm Tree Club Miami starting January 2026.

Maggie Ekberg205 days ago
Longhorn Steakhouse Employee Honored for Grilling His 1 Millionth Steak
Life

LongHorn Steakhouse Employee Celebrated for Grilling 1 Million Steaks

The company honored Roberto 'Birdie' Hernandez for grilling more than one million steaks over his 20-year career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
Jack Harlow holds a microphone, wearing a dark turtleneck. The image has a motion blur effect.
Music

Jack Harlow Recounts 30-Second Existential Crisis at Texas Roadhouse

"I was overcome with emotion," Harlow said of the crisis in question.

Trace William Cowen604 days ago
Commuters drive past a closed Sizzler restaurant in Montebello, California
Life

Pandemic Forces Sizzler to File for Bankruptcy

The company is only filing bankruptcy for its 14 company-owned locations and not its international establishments or 90 franchised US restaurants.

Xavier Hamilton2123 days ago
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ruth
Life

Ruth's Chris, Taco Cabana, and Potbelly Bag Millions in COVID-19 Stimulus Dollars Meant for Small Businesses

Shake Shack, meanwhile, announced on Sunday that it would be giving back the $10 million loan it received.

Trace William Cowen2278 days ago
This is a photo of Food Critics.
Pop Culture

Reviews Trash Salt Bae’s New Restaurant, Calls His Food ‘Bland and Boring’

The internet food sensation's NYC opening falls flat.

Sajae Elder3093 days ago
Worth It Steak Thumb
Pop Culture

Sean Evans Tries Some of NYC's Most Expensive Steaks with the Worth It Guys

Sean Evans and the guys from BuzzFeed's Worth It eat some of NYC's most expensive steaks.

First We Feast3208 days ago
food skills 212 steakhouse kobe beef
Pop Culture

This $150 Kobe Steak Is the Holy Grail for Meat Lovers

For years, Manhattan's 212 Steakhouse has been New York's plug to Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, where a special strain of Wagyu cattle is bred for their intricately marbled fat, for the best Kobe cuts you can find. Check it out on this episode Food Skills.

First We Feast3328 days ago

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