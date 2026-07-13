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You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A if You Dress Like a Cow

From chicken biscuits to spicy sandwiches, these are the free Chick-fil-A items you can grab on July 14 — if you’re willing to go full cow in person.

You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A if You Dress Like a Cow
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its most recognizable promotions—and the dress code is decidedly bovine. On Tuesday, July 14, customers who arrive at participating locations dressed like a cow can score a free entrée as part of Cow Appreciation Day, returning for the first time since 2019.

According to USA Today, the offer runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, giving customers plenty of room to get creative with spots, ears, onesies, or other cow-themed clothing. Breakfast options include a Chicken Biscuit or four-count Chick-n-Minis. Later in the day, guests can choose from an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, eight-count Original or Grilled Nuggets, or three-count Chick-n-Strips, while supplies last.

Kids 12 and younger can also receive a select entrée and a prize, though families should confirm the available choices with their local restaurant. The promotion applies to dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru orders, but customers cannot claim the free food through the Chick-fil-A app or via delivery.

In other words, anyone chasing a complimentary sandwich will have to show their spots in person.

Cow Appreciation Day returns as Chick-fil-A celebrates its 80th anniversary. The annual event was paused in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and remained off the calendar for the next several years. “The return of Cow Appreciation Day gives longtime fans a chance to relive a favorite summer tradition, while introducing a whole new generation to the fun of The Cows,” the company said in a statement.

Those cows have been hustling chicken since 1995, when the deliberately misspelled slogan “Eat Mor Chikin” appeared on an Atlanta billboard. Created as an offbeat way to help Chick-fil-A stand apart from larger burger chains, the campaign depicted cows urging customers to choose poultry—and spare their species in the process.

The characters later moved into television commercials in 1997, eventually replacing the chain’s original rooster mascot, Doodles, as its most prominent advertising figures.

Chick-fil-A has expanded the cow universe in recent years with animated characters Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots, along with games, merchandise, and activities through its Chick-fil-A Play app.

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