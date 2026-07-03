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Harvard University's $100M Slavery Project Under Fire
Life

Harvard’s $100M Legacy of Slavery Project is Falling Apart

Inside the firings, stalled research, and Antiguian backlash, raising new questions about Harvard’s $100 million slavery reckoning.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
A monkey behind a chain-link fence, with greenery in the foreground.
Life

Search Underway for 40 Monkeys Who Escaped From South Carolina Research Facility

Per local police, residents are urged to “keep doors and windows secured” as the search progresses.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago
Photo of the Houston skyline with the Toyota Center in the foreground, several high-rise buildings, and multiple highways and cars
Life

Houston Tops List of 'Dirtiest' Cities in America

The LawnStarter study rounded out their top five with Newark, San Bernardino, Detroit, and Jersey City.

Brad Callas773 days ago
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Three varieties of Lunchables packaging for bologna, pizza, and chicken snacks with cookies
Life

Lunchables Found to Contain Lead, Consumer Reports Recommends Removal From School Lunch Menus

The popular brand and "similar lunch kits" contain concerningly high levels of lead, cadmium, and sodium.

Brad Callas828 days ago
sperm 3D model
Life

Study Shows Frequent Phone Use May Have Impact on 'Semen Quality'

What may sound like bad news is arguably good (or even great) news for those concerned with matters of overpopulation.

Trace William Cowen987 days ago
Life

Study Shows More Than Half of U.S. Beaches Have Dangerous Amounts of Fecal Contamination

A new report by Environment America claims 55 percent of more than 3,100 beaches tested potentially unsafe last year due to sewage traces and fecal contamination.

Brad Callas1101 days ago
Scientists create mice from two dads after making eggs from skin cells
Life

Scientists Create a Litter of Mice With Two Biological Fathers

Researchers say they successfully created mice eggs using cells from two fully grown males. They then fertilized the eggs and implanted them in females.

Joshua Espinoza1209 days ago
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ChatGPT bot is pictured in logo form
Life

ChatGPT Bot Passes Law School Exams, New Research on AI Tool Reveals

The controversial model was the subject of research from a team of academics focused on four final course exams, ultimately turning in "mediocre" performances.

Trace William Cowen1268 days ago
Bruce Lee is seen in a publicity still
Pop Culture

Bruce Lee May Have Died From ‘Excessive Water Intake,’ Researchers Hypothesize

The study sees kidney-focused researchers in Spain taking another look at the death of Bruce Lee, whose death at age 32 has long been questioned.

Trace William Cowen1333 days ago
The Tasmanian tiger is pictured in a rendering
Life

Project Aims to ‘De-Extinct’ the Tasmanian Tiger After Humans Eradicated It Nearly a Century Ago

In the latest sign of modern science's inherent awesomeness, the newly unveiled project from Colossal Biosciences is aiming to right a past wrong.

Trace William Cowen1430 days ago
demariyus thomas cte researchers
Sports

Demaryius Thomas Suffered From Stage 2 CTE Prior to His Death, Doctors Say

A research team at Boston University suspects former NFL star Demaryius Thomas had been suffering from CTE before his shocking death last year.

Jose Martinez1473 days ago
An aerial shot of the Rocky Mountains in May 2022
Life

Colorado Will Experience 50 Percent Reduction in Snow by 2080, Study Finds

In a new study published in the journal 'Earth and Space Science,' researchers found that Colorado will soon experience a significant reduction in snow.

Brad Callas1502 days ago
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A package of birth control pills is pictured
Life

Male Birth Control Pill Expected to Begin Trials This Year After Promising Mice Research

The potential pill was given to mice for a four-week period and was not observed to manifest any side effects. Human trials could start this year.

Trace William Cowen1576 days ago
Sir Mix a Lot photographed in California
Music

Sir Mix-A-Lot Debuting NFT Collection ‘Bit Butts’ to Raise Awareness and Money for Colorectal Cancer Research

Sir Mix-A-Lot teamed with META-X Studios to debut his first NFT collection, Bit Butts, as a way to raise awareness and money for colorectal cancer research.

tara mahadevan1582 days ago
The scene of a misogynistic extremism attack in Florida
Life

Incel Terrorism Concerns Detailed in New 26-Page Case Study From Secret Service

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's case study on "misogynistic extremism" was prompted by an investigation into a Florida-based attack.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago

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