Featured
A recent study from researchers at Oregon State University is receiving plenty of attention thanks to its focus on a pair of cannabinoid acids.Trace William Cowen
A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas
Life
Wildlife Near Glastonbury Festival at Risk From Public Urination Containing Cocaine and MDMA, Study Finds
Environmentally damaging levels of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, have been found in the river running through the festival site, according to a study.Brad Callas
New company Colossal, which was founded by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, wants to attempt to revive the long-extinct woolly mammoth.Joe Price