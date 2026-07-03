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A man in a blue and red Berghaus jacket with a serious expression, looking at the camera against a plain background.
Style

The Berghaus Trango Jacket Arrives in America

Complex259 days ago
Berghaus

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Berghaus

eggtek illegal rave wales easter weekend
Life

Illegal ‘EggTek’ Rave In South Wales Leaves Four People Hospitalised

According to witnesses, “semi-conscious bodies” lay in the road following the “unlicensed music event” which took place at the Kenfig industrial estate.

Sanj Patel1192 days ago
Priti Patel (credit: Matt Dunham / Getty Images)
Life

Priti Patel Reportedly Used False Data On Illegal Raves For Police Crackdown

The report has resulted in backlash from the British public, who believe the Met’s abuse of power was another indicator of their sub-par behaviour. It’s been...

Niall Smith1786 days ago
Cuffs
Life

Nearly 50 People Charged During 'Redneck Rave' in Kentucky

Local authorities say the five-day event resulted in slew of crimes, including drug- and alcohol-related offenses as well as strangulation and impalement.

Joshua Espinoza1849 days ago
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moonshine
Music

How Moonshine Went From Underground Montreal Party to Global Movement

Pierre Kwenders, Hervé Kalongo, and San Farafina talk about Moonshine's upcoming 'SMS For Location, Vol. 4' project and how their collective went international.

Kyle Mullin1873 days ago
A French policeman takes part in a drug control operation
Life

French Police Shut Down Massive, Dayslong Rave That Ignored Social Distancing (UPDATE)

French police were finally able to end an illegal rave that drew more than 2,500 people from across the country, the New York Post reports.

Xavier Hamilton2022 days ago
Kosciuszko Bridge
Life

'Secret Rave' Got Hundreds to Come Out and Party Under a Bridge in Brooklyn This Past Weekend

A secret rave drew hundreds to a party under a bridge in Brooklyn this past weekend. Oh, and also drew comments from Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

Gavin Evans2173 days ago
Enrico Sangiuliano
Music

Premiere: Enrico Sangiuliano Remixes CJ Bolland's 1992 Rave Classic "Camargue"

A darker, more hypnotic and more immersive version that still maintains the big, room-filling spirit of the original.

James Keith2522 days ago
polari header
Style

Celebrate Hedonism and Rave Culture with Polari's Latest 8-Piece Capsule Collection

In celebration of the togetherness and endless soundtrack of rave culture that frames the 90's, Polari has launched a new 8-piece long-sleeve t-shirt capsule collection. 

Sam Cole2879 days ago
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desperado party3
Life

Desperados Kick Summer off Early with 'Reclaim the Festival'

Desperardo launch the UK's smallest festival stage with their event 'Reclaim the Festival'.

Sam Cole2985 days ago
Life

Partying Skydivers Are Holding the First Ever 'Skyrave' Today

They have even special equipment so that they can hear the beats over the rushing winds.

Wil Jones3725 days ago

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