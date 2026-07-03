Latest Stories
Charli XCX on Parents Taking Her to Perform at Illegal Raves: 'I Was So Ungrateful'
"Who wants to go to the rave with their parents?"
Illegal ‘EggTek’ Rave In South Wales Leaves Four People Hospitalised
According to witnesses, “semi-conscious bodies” lay in the road following the “unlicensed music event” which took place at the Kenfig industrial estate.
Priti Patel Reportedly Used False Data On Illegal Raves For Police Crackdown
The report has resulted in backlash from the British public, who believe the Met’s abuse of power was another indicator of their sub-par behaviour. It’s been...
Nearly 50 People Charged During 'Redneck Rave' in Kentucky
Local authorities say the five-day event resulted in slew of crimes, including drug- and alcohol-related offenses as well as strangulation and impalement.
How Moonshine Went From Underground Montreal Party to Global Movement
Pierre Kwenders, Hervé Kalongo, and San Farafina talk about Moonshine's upcoming 'SMS For Location, Vol. 4' project and how their collective went international.
French Police Shut Down Massive, Dayslong Rave That Ignored Social Distancing (UPDATE)
French police were finally able to end an illegal rave that drew more than 2,500 people from across the country, the New York Post reports.
'Secret Rave' Got Hundreds to Come Out and Party Under a Bridge in Brooklyn This Past Weekend
A secret rave drew hundreds to a party under a bridge in Brooklyn this past weekend. Oh, and also drew comments from Andrew Cuomo on Monday.
Premiere: Enrico Sangiuliano Remixes CJ Bolland's 1992 Rave Classic "Camargue"
A darker, more hypnotic and more immersive version that still maintains the big, room-filling spirit of the original.
Celebrate Hedonism and Rave Culture with Polari's Latest 8-Piece Capsule Collection
In celebration of the togetherness and endless soundtrack of rave culture that frames the 90's, Polari has launched a new 8-piece long-sleeve t-shirt capsule collection.
Desperados Kick Summer off Early with 'Reclaim the Festival'
Desperardo launch the UK's smallest festival stage with their event 'Reclaim the Festival'.
Partying Skydivers Are Holding the First Ever 'Skyrave' Today
They have even special equipment so that they can hear the beats over the rushing winds.