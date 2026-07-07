Pretty Little Liars

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Cara Delevingne
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reignite Dating Rumors

The actresses were spotted engaging in PDA at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday—months after fans began speculating the two were romantically involved.

Joshua Espinoza2899 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Lucy Hale to Hackers Who Released Nudes: 'Kiss My Ass'

Lucy Hale is speaking out after hackers allegedly leaked nude photos from her phone.

Trace William Cowen3498 days ago
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Pop Culture

Actress Says Taylor Swift "Tears Down" Ex-Friends, Supports "Fake Feminism"

Actress Troian Bellisario drags Taylor Swift, claims she "tears down" ex-friends and supports "fake feminism."

Kari Paul3645 days ago
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Pop Culture

Man Endures Best Day Ever After Finding 'Pretty Little Liars' Star's Phone at Coachella

Don't try this at home. Or do. What do we care.

Trace William Cowen3739 days ago
Pop Culture

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell on Drake vs Kanye and How Best to Crush Valentine's Day

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell on how to do Valentine's Day the right way.

Hanuman Welch4181 days ago
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Pop Culture

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” Audition Process Made Lucy Hale Blush

Lucy Hale says she was embarassed during her "Fifty Shades of Grey" audition.

Debbie Encalada4369 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Pretty Little Liars" Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

"Pretty Little Liars" has been renewed for two more seasons.

Tanya Ghahremani4425 days ago
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Pop Culture

Check Out This Behind-the-Scenes Look at Ashley Benson's Complex Cover Shoot

Can get enough of our June/July cover girl Ashley Benson? Luckily for you, here's a behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoot.

Tara Aquino4450 days ago
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Pop Culture

Who Said It: Pretty Little Liars' Hanna Marin or Paris Hilton?

Two blondes, two mouths, endless possibilities. Wait, no, that sounds wrong.

HopeyMargaret4452 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashley Benson Covers Complex's June/July 2014 Issue!

Actress Ashley Benson of "Spring Breakers" and "Pretty Little Liars" fame covers the June/July issue of Complex.

Rob Kenner4454 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashley Benson: "Type A" (2014 Cover Story)

Actress Ashley Benson of "Spring Breakers" and "Pretty Little Liars" fame covers the June/July issue of Complex.

Tara Aquino4454 days ago
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Pop Culture

Spencer's Weirdest Hallucinations on Last Night's Noir-Themed "Pretty Little Liars"

Poppin' pills leads to some dirty thoughts.

Tara Aquino4544 days ago

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