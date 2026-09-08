Colleen Thornhill
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Everything You Need to Know to Watch "Orange Is the New Black" Season Two
Get caught up with "Orange Is the New Black" before you binge-watch season two.
Colleen Thornhill4490 days ago
10 Episodes to Watch if You're a "Pretty Little Liars" Newbie
Don't have time to watch all four seasons of "Pretty Little Liars" but want to get into the show? These 10 episodes will get you up to speed.
Colleen Thornhill4510 days ago
A Guide to Being a Southern Gentleman, According to "Southern Charm"
Need dating advice? Look no further than the gentlemen of "Southern Charm."
Colleen Thornhill4540 days ago
Everything You Need to Know to Watch "Divergent"
For those too lazy to read the original novel before the film premieres on Friday.
Colleen Thornhill4565 days ago
What Your Favorite "Downton Abbey" Character Says About You
Which classy bloke are you?
Colleen Thornhill4638 days ago
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