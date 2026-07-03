Nike SB Dunk High

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A pair of high-top sneakers with prominent swoosh logos, accented with rainbow-colored tongues and laces
Sneakers

Di'orr Greenwood's Nike SB Dunk Collab Drops Next Week

Here's how you can buy the sneaker.

Victor Deng778 days ago
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight
Sneakers

Tank Davis Beats Ryan Garcia in 'Skunk' Nike SB Dunk-Inspired Boots

In one of the year's most anticipated fights, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis beat Ryan Garcia while wearing a pair of boots inspired by 'Skunk' Nike SB Dunk Highs.

Brandon Richard1181 days ago
Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk HIGH FJ0445-001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike SB Collaborates With Pawnshop on Wear-Away Dunks

Nike SB collaborates with father-and-son-owned skate shop Pawnshop for a new Dunk High releasing in January 2023. Find more details and images here.

Riley Jones1282 days ago
SoulGoods x Nike SB Dunk High DR1415 200 Pair
Sneakers

This SoulGoods x Nike Dunk Collab Drops This Week

Beijing-based streetwear label SoulGoods is getting its own Nike SB Dunk High collab after images of the project emerged. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1334 days ago
Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High
Sneakers

Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunks Releasing in 2023

Nike SB is collaborating with rap duo Run the Jewels on a Dunk High and a Dunk Low that are scheduled to release next year, sources tell Complex.

Brendan Dunne1336 days ago
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Faust x Nike SB Dunk High DH7755 001 Pair
Sneakers

Faust's Nike SB Dunk Collab Releases This Week

Nike SB has teamed up with New York-based artist Faust for a special SB Dunk High collab coming soon. Click here for a first look and the release details.

Victor Deng1422 days ago
FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High DH7778 100 Pair
Sneakers

FroSkate's Nike SB Dunk Collab Has a New Release Date

FroSkate and Nike have a new SB Dunk High collab dropping in August 2022. Click here for an official look at the collab along with the release info.

Victor Deng1434 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup July 26 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Desert Elephant' Air Jordan 3 to the Phillies and Mets-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1452 days ago
Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant' CT8532 008 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Desert Elephant' Air Jordan 3 to the Phillies and Mets-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1452 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High 'Mets' DH7155 001 Pair
Sneakers

Nike SB Dresses This Dunk in New York Mets Colors

Nike SB is releasing the SB Dunk High in New York Mets-inspired colors. Click here for an official look and release details for the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1478 days ago
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KCDC x Nike SB Dunk High DH7742 600 Pair
Sneakers

KCDC's Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Releasing Next Week

The Brooklyn-based skate shop KCDC is celebrating its 20th birthday with a special Nike SB Dunk High collab. Click here for an official look.

Victor Deng1547 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High San Francisco Giants Release Date
Sneakers

The San Francisco Giants Are the Latest Team to Get a Nike SB Dunk

The San Francisco Giants Nike SB Dunk High pays homage to the Bay Area's favorite team with a corresponding color scheme and franchise-specific details.

Brandon Richard1573 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High Pineapple DM0808-700 Pair
Sneakers

Another Fruit-Inspired Nike SB Dunk Is on the Way

Images of the 'Pineapple' Nike SB Dunk High have surfaced on social media. Click here for a first look and the release info for the latest fruit-inspired style.

Victor Deng1584 days ago
Drake NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra White Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra to the latest Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Highs, here is a detailed look at this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1599 days ago

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