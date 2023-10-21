Di'orr Greenwood Gets Her Own Nike SB Dunk Collab

Nike SB has plenty more SB Dunk collabs on the way, including one pair designed by Arizona-based artist Di'orr Greenwood.

Newly leaked images from @masterchefian and @prvt.selection on Instagram show a first look at Greenwood's take on the popular SB Dunk High. The sneaker wears a vibrant color scheme on the upper, with a combination of teal and brown on the side panels. Unlike standard versions of the SB Dunk, this collab also features a Decon-esque design with an exposed foam tongue and a thinner ankle collar. Additional details include the multicolored details on the tongue and heel tab, while her name is stamped on the tongue tag.

Greenwood is a multi-discipinary artist and was born and raised on the Navajo Reservation in the northeastern Arizona region. Some of her work includes creating custom skateboard decks, so it makes sense why she's getting her own SB Dunk collab.

Despite an early look at the collab, release details for Greenwood's SB Dunk High have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.