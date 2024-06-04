A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Tk to TK, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jun 04, 2024
Still searching for the perfect summer shoe? This week is full of great options.  


The highlight of the week is the "Girl Dad" Kobe 4 Protro, which is inspired by a wholesome courtside photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi from 2019. Other noteworthy pairs include a trio of New Balance 1000s from Aimé Leon Dore, some clean Reebok Club Cs from Palace, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1000

Via Aimé Leon Dore

Price: $165
When: Available now (via draw)
Where: aimeleondore.com
What You Need to Know: Aimé Leon Dore's latest New Balance collaboration is meant to be worn everyday. Three tonal pairs of the recently-revived New Balance 1000 are being offered in grey, black, and white. Each features reflective branding, shiny patent leather overlays, thick rope laces, and "Aimé" branding on the lateral toe. 

Di'Orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk Hi Decon

Via Nike

Price: $145
When: Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Skateboarder and artist Di'Orr Greenwood is the latest person who to put their spin on the Nike SB Dunk High. Greenwood was raised on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and this colorway pays homage to her upbringing. The deconstructed high-top is dressed in turquoise and dark orange suede. It features details like a sunburst stripe up the tongue to represent the sun's rays, North Star on the left toe box, the Little and Big Dipper stitched on each respective lateral Swoosh, and photos of Wind Rock and Monument Valley on the insoles. The colorful pair is accompanied by a dark grey SB Blazer Mid complete with a leather shroud.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Girl Dad'

Via Nike

Price: $190
When: Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is dropping off one of the most premium Kobes we have seen in quite some time on Friday morning. The pair is dressed in midnight green nubuck with black accents and a chrome heel counter. Bright orange insoles complete the design. The color palette is a reference to a photo of Kobe Bryant sitting courtside with his daughter Gigi. He is wearing an orange WNBA hoodie and green Philadelphia Eagles beanie. "Girl Dad" stitched on the inner tongue in silver lettering acts as the perfect finishing touch. 

Palace x Reebok

Via Palace

Price: TBD
When: Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m.
Where: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
What You Need to Know: Palace has collaborated on two retro Reeboks: the Instapump Fury and Cub C. Each is dressed in a summer-ready white and cream colorway. Milky outsoles and special co-branded Vector logos complete each pair. 

Air Jordan 6 'Reverse Oreo'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 6 is being introduced in a brand new colorway on Saturday morning. The simplistic execution features a white leather upper and black speckled midsole. The detail is commonplace among "Oreo" colorways and debuted on the "Oreo" Air Jordan 4 in 1999. 

