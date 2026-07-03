Nike Killshot

Introduced in 1979, the Killshot was originally designed for racquet sports players seeking lightweight performance combined with court-ready traction. The sneaker features a gum rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern and a low-profile silhouette constructed from a combination of suede overlays and smooth leather panels. Notably, the Killshot 2, released in 2009, updated the original with a more refined leather upper, solidifying its appeal beyond the tennis courts. The Nike Killshot has seen several high-profile collaborations, including the 2016 partnership with J.Crew that introduced exclusive colorways which sold out rapidly at select stores. The sneaker’s understated design has made it a staple in smart-casual wardrobes, favored by style influencers and sneaker collectors alike. Its presence in retail stores such as Dover Street Market and online platforms underscores its status as a cult classic within Nike’s heritage lineup.

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