Nike ACG

Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) is a line of outdoor-focused sneakers and apparel launched by Nike in 1989. Designed for rugged environments, ACG integrates technical materials like Gore-Tex and Vibram soles with bold, utility-driven aesthetics. Its footwear features distinctive, angular silhouettes and color-blocking inspired by mountain landscapes, appealing to both outdoor enthusiasts and streetwear fans. Its defining feature is the blend of trail-ready durability with urban style, creating gear that performs in harsh conditions while fitting streetwear culture. Fans return because ACG consistently introduces innovative material combinations and functional details—like reinforced toe caps and multi-terrain traction—that reinforce its reputation as Nike’s go-to technical outdoor sub-brand.

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