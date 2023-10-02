10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Fall

From the Air Jordan 5 to the Salomon XT-Slate Advanced, here are the best sneakers to buy for fall.

By 
Oct 02, 2023
Image via Salomon/StockX/Asics


It’s official: fall is here. Temperatures are getting cooler, Halloween is just around the corner, and everyone is about to start breaking out their cozy clothing. With the change in season also comes a need to adjust your sneaker rotation, or at least add a few new pairs to the mix. The biggest things you’ll want to consider when it comes to shopping for fall footwear are color and materials. Neons can be great every now and then, but you’re going to get more use out of something more neutral. And knitted sneakers, even certain mesh-based styles, may prove to be less up for the task than those made with leathers and suedes. To make the shopping experience easier, we’ve gathered some options for everyone, from retro Air Jordans to Gore-Tex-equipped hiking shoes and more. You'll find pairs for men and women, sneakers on sale and pricier options, and everything in between. These are the 10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Fall.


All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.

Image via Salomon/StockX/Asics


It’s official: fall is here. Temperatures are getting cooler, Halloween is just around the corner, and everyone is about to start breaking out their cozy clothing. With the change in season also comes a need to adjust your sneaker rotation, or at least add a few new pairs to the mix. The biggest things you’ll want to consider when it comes to shopping for fall footwear are color and materials. Neons can be great every now and then, but you’re going to get more use out of something more neutral. And knitted sneakers, even certain mesh-based styles, may prove to be less up for the task than those made with leathers and suedes. To make the shopping experience easier, we’ve gathered some options for everyone, from retro Air Jordans to Gore-Tex-equipped hiking shoes and more. You'll find pairs for men and women, sneakers on sale and pricier options, and everything in between. These are the 10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Fall.


All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.

Vans Vault Sk8-Mid LX

Image via Ssense

Buy It Here: Ssense

Vans might seem like an obvious choice, but try switching it up from the usual Old Skools and Slip-Ons and consider the Sk8-Hi’s mid-top sibling, the Sk8-Mid. This Vault version is a bit more premium than the standard Vans line, and the olive green colorway is going to be hard to top this season. With hard-wearing suede and canvas uppers, you should be able to get your money’s worth and then some out of these.

Nike Air Humara

Image via Nike

Buy It Here: Nike

It doesn’t get much more fall than with the Air Humara. Originally released way back in 1996, this trail sneaker still looks (and, thanks to Zoom Air cushioning, feels) great today. This is a good pick for a few reasons: the Wheat Grass color is perfect for the season, it’s not going to be a pair that everyone else is wearing, and maybe best of all, it’s on sale.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Praline'

Image via Nike

Buy It Here: Nike

This women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 came out a few weeks ago and is surprisingly still available. The earth tone colorway makes it easily wearable, and the all-leather upper will be easy to wipe down should you come across any debris this season. The pair features satin ribbon laces but also comes with a normal pair of shoelaces if you’d rather throw those in for a more traditional look. It’s not often that an OG-style Air Jordan 1 is still available this long after release, so now would be an opportune time to grab a pair.

Adidas Gazelle

Image via Adidas

Buy It Here: Adidas

“I hate that I love it, I love that I hate it.” That reminds me a lot of the Gazelle becoming another one of the "it" shoes at the moment. We’ve seen the rise of the Samba this year and now it’s spreading to the Gazelle (which was always better than the Samba anyway). It might be a choice shoe for football lads, but it’s still good, and you can still wear them. So get a pair.

New Balance 991

Image via New Balance

Buy It Here: New Balance

The New Balance 991 is one of the brand’s greatest models of all time, maybe even the best. One of its best attributes is that there are plenty of great GRs of it. There’s a new Stone Island version on the way, which is great. But we’re also down for the OG. Chunky midsole, suede, and mesh upper, made in England. So good.

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic

Image via Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It Here: Saks Fifth Avenue

At $250, the Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic isn’t going to be for everyone, but that’s also part of what makes it so good. It’s a bit of an upgrade from your everyday Gel-Kayanos and GT-2160, and it’s also packed with more cushy Gel technology than you’ll find in almost any other Asics shoe. If you’re looking to splurge, these might be the one for you.

Air Jordan 5 'Burgundy'

Image via Nike

Buy It Here: GOAT

The “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 isn’t an original colorway that MJ wore on court, but it's almost felt that way since it's been so long since its debut. The sneaker was originally released in 2006 as part of a “lifestyle” line that was accompanied by matching apparel. This 2023 version stays true to the original with its deep-colored nubuck upper, 3M tongue, and icy outsole.

Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX

Image via Urban Outfitters

Buy It Here: Urban Outfitters

Hoka has a lot of shoes that work perfectly for kicking around in colder weather. Running sneakers may be the brand’s main draw, but don’t sleep on chunky models like the Kaha 2 Low that can keep the wearer protected when the weather turns. This one has Gore-Tex fabric and Vibram on the outsole.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low 2

Image via Nike

Buy It Here: Nike

Nike’s ACG line has roots dating back to the ’80s and is known for bridging the gap between outdoor performance gear and fashion. The Mountain Fly Low 2 isn’t a drastic departure from its predecessor, but it continues the ACG tradition with tech elements like an extended toe cap, rubber sidewalls, and mountain bike-inspired tread. It’s also available in a variety of both subdued and more exciting colorways.

Salomon XT-Slate Advanced

Image via Ssense

Buy It Here: Ssense

Despite tonal grey mesh sneakers not really being Salomon’s thing, this version of the XT-Slate Advanced executes the look extremely well. The shoe is fitting for dreary days and one that’s easy to wipe down after it gets a little beat up thanks to the synthetic materials.

SalomonNike ACGHoka One OneNew BalanceAir Jordan 5AsicsAdidas GazelleAir Jordan 1Nike Air HumaraVans

Latest in Sneakers