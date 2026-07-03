Nick Catchdubs

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd

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Tommy Trash
Music

Premiere: Tommy Trash and Nick Catchdubs Drop "OMG" f/ Moosh & Twist

Tommy Trash links up with Nick Catchdubs for a heater called "OMG."

Khal3531 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Slowbody's Remix of Nick Catchdubs' "Drop" f/ ShowYouSuck

Get a first taste of Nick Catchdubs' 'More Smoke' Remix EP before it's out this Friday.

jessielmorris3936 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Nick Catchdubs’ Remix of WILDE’s “Flashlight”

The song takes on a new life under the care of the Fool’s Gold Records overlord.

Aaron Zorgel4020 days ago
Music

Stream Nick Catchdubs' 'Smoke Machine' Album

Featuring Troy Ave, IAMSU!, Heems, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4095 days ago
Music

Nick Catchdubs Announces Debut Album "Smoke Machine," Releases "Full House" f/ Heems and Troy Ave

The album will have apperances from IAMSU!, Jay Ant and more.

Justin Davis4159 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Nick Catchdubs' "Wuts That" Video f/ B.I.C.

"Smoke Machine" arrives on April 28.

Zach Frydenlund4187 days ago
dej loaf try me nick catchdubs
Music

Dej Loaf - "Try Me (Nick Catchdubs Jersey Gardens Mix)"

One of the more viral rap cuts from 2014 is "Try Me" from Detroit's Dej Loaf. While I was more drawn into the Degeneration X jersey she wore in the vi

khrisd4260 days ago
nick catchdubs wuts that
Music

Nick Catchdubs ft. B.I.C. - "Wuts That"

When Nick Catchdubs and/or Fool's Gold Records—the label he co-owns with A-Trak—co-sign a rapper, chances are they're a talented hit-maker that's

marcuskdowling4328 days ago
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Music

Download Nick Catchdubs' New Mix, "Dizzy"

Fool's Gold Nick Catchdubs isn't A-Trak, but he's not a slouch in the slightest. The party-rockin Fool's Gold co-founder is a ridiculous DJ and today

jakel4351 days ago
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Music

Download Nick Catchdubs' Dark Disco Promo Mix

On Saturday, April 26, the Good Peoples and MeanRed-presented Dark Disco returns to 88 Palace with an ill night featuring The Gaslamp Killer and Nick

khrisd4466 days ago
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Music

Win a Pair of Tickets to Dark Disco With Gaslamp Killer & Nick Catchdubs

The Gaslamp Killer, one of the founders of LA's legendary Low End Theory club night, is coming to New York on April 26, with support from Fools Gold badman Nick Catchdubs and the multi-talented DJ/visual artist EDAN.

constant-gardner4469 days ago
fools gold radio logo
Music

Download Fool's Gold Radio, Episode 25 (January 2014)

A-Trak and Nick Catchdubs are BACK with the latest edition of Fool's Gold Radio. We have to love the continued variety of the dance music scene, with everything from ShockOne's remix of TC's "Get Down Low" to the Special Request rework of Sub Focus' "Turn Back Time" to material from Bart B More, Curl Up, Pegboard Nerds, DJ Tiga, Plump DJs, and so many more being thrown in. Thursdays are party nights in college towns, so you might want to start your late-night rager RIGHT NOW with this one.

khrisd4544 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

You should already know what time it is. These mixes have probably soundtracked the first week of October. If not, that's OK; this is what we do. We've got back-to-back-to-back sets, vocalists becoming DJs, and essential mixes in their unedited glory. You know the routine; enjoy!

khrisd4667 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.

khrisd4681 days ago

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