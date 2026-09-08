constant-gardner Portrait

constant-gardner

Joined February 2015 | 9 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

The Past, Present, & Future of Bristol: Producers You Should Know

While the UK as a whole has been instrumental in progressing and innovating many dance music styles, it feels Bristol has nurtured numerous talents th

constant-gardner4350 days ago
hyperlead

Is Anyone on Hyperdub's Level? Their 10th Anniversary Tour Suggests Not

The UK based label, which grew from a website and online magazine that Steve Goodman aka Kode9 started in 2000, is currently celebrating ten years in the game, with four excellent compilation albums and a North American tour that hit Verboten in New York on September 18. Both the compilation albums and the tour highlight what a great ten years Hyperdub has enjoyed whilst also demonstrating how they're going to stay fresh and relevant in the future.

constant-gardner4371 days ago
Photo Removed

Highlights from DJ EZ's New York Debut at MoMA PS1 Warm Up

Yesterday, MoMA PS1's "Warm Up" series brought the inimitable DJ EZ to New York for his first show in NYC during a run of his first U.S. shows ever. J-Cush, Ramona Lisa, Maxmillion Dunbar, the Flex is Kings Dancers, and Todd Edwards got the day started, with Todd Edwards in particular shouting out EZ and reminding the crowd what a big deal it was to have him playing.

constant-gardner4456 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Remixes of Sam Smith Songs

Over the last year, we've learned to look at Sam Smith as more than "that guy who sang on Disclosure's 'Latch.'" Sure, to many people in America that

constant-gardner4496 days ago
output logo

Rudimental, Oneman, Untold, and Simian Mobile Disco Lead the British Invasion of Output This May

If you want to go out in New York and just straight up dance, just get enveloped in sound and not worry about anything else, your best bet might be Output in Brooklyn. It's dark, there's usually a good crowd of music lovers, and most importantly the soundsystem is heavy.

constant-gardner4517 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Win a Pair of Tickets to Dark Disco With Gaslamp Killer & Nick Catchdubs

The Gaslamp Killer, one of the founders of LA's legendary Low End Theory club night, is coming to New York on April 26, with support from Fools Gold badman Nick Catchdubs and the multi-talented DJ/visual artist EDAN.

constant-gardner4531 days ago
Not Available Lead

Scotland's Electronic Music Scene: 10 Acts You Need to Know

If you read DAD, you know that we love the hell out of the music scene in the UK. While techno and house were birthed in Detroit and Chicago (respecti

constant-gardner4539 days ago
jamie xx verboten li

Jamie xx is One DJ Who You Really Need to Make an Effort to See

Jamie xx is really at home behind the decks nowadays. Back when he first started appearing on club bills and festival lineups solo, he seemed like

constant-gardner4552 days ago
Not Available Lead

Do The Education: Skream Shared His Influences and Favorite Tunes on Twitter Last Night

Most of the time, people get their dance music knowledge via a well-researched DJ and a two-to-three hour set of classic material. Other times, you ge

constant-gardner4606 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App