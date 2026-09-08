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The Past, Present, & Future of Bristol: Producers You Should Know
While the UK as a whole has been instrumental in progressing and innovating many dance music styles, it feels Bristol has nurtured numerous talents th
Is Anyone on Hyperdub's Level? Their 10th Anniversary Tour Suggests Not
The UK based label, which grew from a website and online magazine that Steve Goodman aka Kode9 started in 2000, is currently celebrating ten years in the game, with four excellent compilation albums and a North American tour that hit Verboten in New York on September 18. Both the compilation albums and the tour highlight what a great ten years Hyperdub has enjoyed whilst also demonstrating how they're going to stay fresh and relevant in the future.
Highlights from DJ EZ's New York Debut at MoMA PS1 Warm Up
Yesterday, MoMA PS1's "Warm Up" series brought the inimitable DJ EZ to New York for his first show in NYC during a run of his first U.S. shows ever. J-Cush, Ramona Lisa, Maxmillion Dunbar, the Flex is Kings Dancers, and Todd Edwards got the day started, with Todd Edwards in particular shouting out EZ and reminding the crowd what a big deal it was to have him playing.
The 10 Best Remixes of Sam Smith Songs
Over the last year, we've learned to look at Sam Smith as more than "that guy who sang on Disclosure's 'Latch.'" Sure, to many people in America that
Rudimental, Oneman, Untold, and Simian Mobile Disco Lead the British Invasion of Output This May
If you want to go out in New York and just straight up dance, just get enveloped in sound and not worry about anything else, your best bet might be Output in Brooklyn. It's dark, there's usually a good crowd of music lovers, and most importantly the soundsystem is heavy.
Win a Pair of Tickets to Dark Disco With Gaslamp Killer & Nick Catchdubs
The Gaslamp Killer, one of the founders of LA's legendary Low End Theory club night, is coming to New York on April 26, with support from Fools Gold badman Nick Catchdubs and the multi-talented DJ/visual artist EDAN.
Scotland's Electronic Music Scene: 10 Acts You Need to Know
If you read DAD, you know that we love the hell out of the music scene in the UK. While techno and house were birthed in Detroit and Chicago (respecti
Jamie xx is One DJ Who You Really Need to Make an Effort to See
Jamie xx is really at home behind the decks nowadays. Back when he first started appearing on club bills and festival lineups solo, he seemed like
Do The Education: Skream Shared His Influences and Favorite Tunes on Twitter Last Night
Most of the time, people get their dance music knowledge via a well-researched DJ and a two-to-three hour set of classic material. Other times, you ge