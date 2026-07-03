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Drake and 21 Savage are pictured performing
Music

Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Drake and 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ (UPDATE)

Thanks to a number of widely excerpted lyrical passages, the new album from Drake and 21 has spurred a slew of headlines since its release on Friday.

Trace William Cowen1349 days ago
Cover art for Wakanda Forever EP is pictured
Music

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ EP Released f/ Tems’ “No Woman, No Cry” Cover From Comic-Con Teaser

In an extended joint statement, composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler called the newly released EP an "aural first glimpse" of the film.

Trace William Cowen1451 days ago
The cover art for Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's 'Big Sleepover' Album
Music

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Release Collaborative Album 'Big Sleepover' f/ CeeLo Green and Killer Mike

Two years after it was first teased, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have finally shared their long-awaited collaborative album, 'Big Sleepover​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1679 days ago
yummy remix
Music

Summer Walker Hops on Justin Bieber’s "Yummy" Remix

Bieber shared the remix as he prepares to drop his fifth studio album 'Changes.'

Joshua Espinoza2356 days ago
Rick Ross 'Port of Miami 2'
Music

Listen to Rick Ross' New Track "Act a Fool" f/ Wale

The song will land on Ross’ long-awaited ‘Port of Miami 2’ album.

Joshua Espinoza2583 days ago
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2 Chainz 'Rap or Go to the League'
Music

2 Chainz Drops New Album 'Rap or Go to the League' f/ Kendrick, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and More

Featuring Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2695 days ago

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