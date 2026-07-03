New Balance 550

The New Balance 550 is a retro basketball sneaker first released in 1989, characterized by its low-top silhouette, leather and mesh upper, and signature perforations for breathability. Though it didn’t make a major impact on the court, its clean, understated design set it apart from the era’s flashier basketball shoes, offering a durable alternative that emphasized function over flair. The 550’s revival in the 2020s was driven by its collaborations with designers like Aimé Leon Dore, which introduced exclusive colorways and premium materials that highlighted the shoe’s classic construction while updating it for modern streetwear. Collectors and sneaker enthusiasts engage with the 550 by seeking out these limited releases and incorporating the shoe into diverse wardrobes, using it as both a style statement and a nod to authentic basketball heritage.

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