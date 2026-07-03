New Balance 9060

Since its debut in 2022, the New Balance 9060 has carved out a niche for those drawn to bold, architectural sneaker designs. Its sculptural midsole and layered upper panels break away from the brand’s typically understated styles, giving it a standout presence in streetwear circles. The 9060 is known for combining retro running cues with modern comfort, thanks to premium suede and mesh materials paired with ABZORB cushioning. This blend makes it a go-to for wearers who want a statement sneaker that performs well for all-day wear without sacrificing style.

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Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Bricks & Wood's New Balance 9060 Collab

Bricks &amp; Wood founder Kacey Lynch shares a preview of the label's upcoming New Balance 9060 collab on Instagram. Here's when you can buy the shoe.

Victor Deng1280 days ago
Bodega x New Balance 9060 'Age of Discovery'
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Bodega's Next New Balance Collab Arrives Next Month

Bodega has confirmed that its 'Age of Discovery' New Balance 9060 sneaker collab will hit retail in December 2022. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1322 days ago
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 'Penny Cookie Pink' & 'Baby Shower Blue'
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Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Collab Releases This Weekend

Joe Freshgoods has shared a teaser of its forthcoming New Balance 9060 'Inside Voices' collab. Click here for the early release info and a first look.

Victor Deng1522 days ago

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