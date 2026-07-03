New Balance 574

The New Balance 574 debuted in 1988 as a versatile sneaker combining a suede and mesh upper with New Balance’s ENCAP midsole technology, which provides both cushioning and durability. Its retro running silhouette and balanced proportions have made it a cornerstone of New Balance’s lineup, bridging the gap between athletic performance and everyday style. The signature "N" logo and classic color blocking contribute to its instantly recognizable aesthetic. Collectors prioritize the 574 for its timeless design and comfort, often seeking out limited-edition colorways and collaborations that highlight regional influences or cultural moments. Its relevance traces back to the rise of lifestyle sneakers in the late ’80s, and fans return because the 574 consistently delivers reliable wearability without relying on fleeting trends, making it a staple in streetwear and casual wardrobes worldwide.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Stone Island x New Balance 574
Sneakers

Stone Island's Next New Balance Collab Releases in March

Here's how to buy the duo's new 'Ghost' 574 collection.

Victor Deng139 days ago
Miu Miu x New Balance 574 2023 Blue Denim
Sneakers

Miu Miu's Next New Balance 574 Collab Just Dropped

Miu Miu just dropped its second New Balance 574 collection that features three premium takes on the popular 574 model. Click here for the release details.

Victor Deng1241 days ago
Air Jordan 1 I High '85 Panda Black White BQ4422-001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Black/White' Air Jordan 1 '85 to the Stone Island x New Balance 574, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1248 days ago
Stone Island x New Balance 574 Collab
Sneakers

Stone Island's New Balance 574 Collab Releases Next Week

Stone Island and New Balance are dropping a new 574 sneaker collaboration in February 2023. Find the official release details on the sneaker project here.

Victor Deng1253 days ago
Bodega Sneaker Collaborations
Sneakers

The Stories Behind Bodega’s Best Sneaker Collaborations

We spoke with Bodega product designer Drew White and marketing director Matthew Zaremba about the boutique's most recognizable sneaker collabs.

Mike DeStefano1315 days ago
Advertisement
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup August 8 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From 'Citrus' Air Jordan 7 retro to the 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1s, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1437 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Retro 'Citrus' CU9307 081 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From 'Citrus' Air Jordan 7 retro to the 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1s, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1437 days ago
Release Roundup 7-12
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 to baseball-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a detailed look at all of this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1465 days ago
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 DM9130 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 to baseball-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a detailed look at all of this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1465 days ago
Louis De Guzman x New Balance 574 'Ma Divina'
Sneakers

Louis De Guzman Honors His Mother With New Balance 574 Collab

Louis De Guzman celebrates his mother with his 'Ma Divina' New Balance 574 collab that's dropping in March 2022. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1579 days ago
Advertisement
Miu Miu x New Balance 574
Sneakers

Raw Edge Denim Covers This Miu Miu x New Balance Collab

Miu Miu's highly-anticipated New Balance 574 collab is available now in the white, khaki, and blue colorways. Click here for the official release details.

Victor Deng1626 days ago
Sole Collector Release Roundup
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11 to the Sacai x Kaws x Nike Blazer Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1682 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Cool Grey Release Date CT8012-005 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11 to the Sacai x Kaws x Nike Blazer Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1682 days ago
Best New Sneaker Designs of 2021
Sneakers

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2021

Here are Complex’s picks for the best new sneakers of 2021, including designs from Yeezy, Salehe Bembury x New Balance, Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas, &amp; Jordan.

Matt Welty1686 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App