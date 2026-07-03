New Balance 530

The New Balance 530 is a running-inspired sneaker first launched in the early '90s, featuring a chunky midsole and mesh-leather upper built around ABZORB cushioning technology for enhanced shock absorption and comfort. Its design balances technical running elements with a distinctly ’90s aesthetic, making it a standout in New Balance’s heritage lineup. The 530 gained renewed attention during the early 2020s sneaker revival, when retro models with bold silhouettes and colorways saw a surge in popularity. This period spotlighted the 530’s distinctive midsole geometry and layered panel construction, which collectors and streetwear enthusiasts often showcase in curated outfit posts and sneaker collaborations that highlight its early ’90s running roots.

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