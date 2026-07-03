New Balance 2002R

The New Balance 2002R is a lifestyle sneaker launched in 2020 as a modern update of the MR2002 running shoe. It combines a premium suede and mesh upper with New Balance’s N-ergy and Stability Web technology, delivering a blend of early-2000s retro style and enhanced comfort. Its sculpted midsole and layered paneling create a distinctive, architectural silhouette that sets it apart within New Balance’s lineup. The 2002R gained notable attention during the rise of dad shoe trends in the early 2020s, positioning itself as a premium alternative to bulkier models. Limited-edition collaborations with Salehe Bembury and Kith sparked renewed interest, driving collectors to seek out exclusive releases that highlight the shoe’s craftsmanship and heritage. This engagement illustrates how the 2002R functions both as a nostalgic reference and a contemporary fashion statement.

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