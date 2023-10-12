Hype DC Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary with New Balance Collaboration

'Native Dynamics' 2002R to be released this month.

Oct 12, 2023
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Pair
Hype DC
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Pair
Australian sneaker boutique Hype DC has enlisted the help of a familiar partner in New Balance to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Hype DC and New Balance have come together for the "Native Dynamics" 2002R, which the shop says represents its enduring partnership with the brand and pulls cues from the "beautiful and unpredictability of the bio-diverse Australian landscape" it calls home. The reworked runner features a premium tan suede and white mesh build, pink and blue accent hits, and a pre-aged midsole. Each pair comes with three lace sets to further customize the look, along with 25th Anniversary branding and lace locks.

Priced at $250, the Hype DC x New Balance 2002R "Native Dynamics" will be released at hypedc.com and Hype DC stores on Thursday, October 19.

Hype DC x New Balance 2002R “Native Dynamics”
Release Date: 10/19/23
Color: Natural/Pink/Blue
Style #: M2002RHE
Price: $250

Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Profile
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Top
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Heel
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Sole
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Side Detail
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Lace Detail
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Toe Detail
Hype DC x New Balance 2002R Native Dynamics Release Date M2002RHE-NEUT Heel Detail
