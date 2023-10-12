Hype DC Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary with New Balance Collaboration

Australian sneaker boutique Hype DC has enlisted the help of a familiar partner in New Balance to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Hype DC and New Balance have come together for the "Native Dynamics" 2002R, which the shop says represents its enduring partnership with the brand and pulls cues from the "beautiful and unpredictability of the bio-diverse Australian landscape" it calls home. The reworked runner features a premium tan suede and white mesh build, pink and blue accent hits, and a pre-aged midsole. Each pair comes with three lace sets to further customize the look, along with 25th Anniversary branding and lace locks.

Priced at $250, the Hype DC x New Balance 2002R "Native Dynamics" will be released at hypedc.com and Hype DC stores on Thursday, October 19.

Hype DC x New Balance 2002R “Native Dynamics”

Release Date: 10/19/23

Color: Natural/Pink/Blue

Style #: M2002RHE

Price: $250