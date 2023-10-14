JJJJound's 'Storm Blue' New Balance 2002R Collab Drops This Month

Montreal-based design studio JJJJound finds itself back in alignment with New Balance, officially unveiling a new collaborative runner for a Fall/Winter '23 release.

The model of choice this go-round is the New Balance 2002R, treated to a signature simplistic JJJJound makeover. Channeling the model's heritage, the shoe is delivered in premium grey suede and leather with navy panels and a slightly off-white section of midsole toward the rear. JJJJound's type font is found on the tongues to mark the collab.

JJJJound hasn't announced exact release details for its New Balance 2002R at the moment, but expect an update on the launch here soon.

UPDATE (10/14): JJJJound has officially confirmed that its "Storm Blue" New Balance 2002R collab will be released on Oct. 26 exclusively at Jjjjound.com at 12 p.m. ET for $170. Grab a closer look at the project below.