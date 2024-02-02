How to Buy the Next JJJJound x New Balance Collabs

After dropping a "Storm Blue" 2002R collab in October, JJJJound is sticking with the silhouette for its next New Balance sneaker project dropping this month.

The Montreal-based brand confirmed that two new "Charcoal" and "Pine" iterations of the New Balance 2002R are launching in mid-February. Unlike the previous pair, this two-shoe pack features weather-resistant Gore-Tex materials on the sock liner and tongue.

Both styles are equipped with a black mesh upper and offset by their respective "Charcoal" and "Pine" accents on the suede overlay panels. In addition to the flat shoelaces, the shoes come with rope shoelaces with an adjustable toggle setup. Finishing up the look for both pairs is a black N-ergy midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

These two new "Charcoal" and "Pine" JJJJound x New Balance 2002R collabs will be released exclusively at JJJJound.com on Feb. 15 for $190 each. A wider drop will arrive on Feb. 22 at select New Balance stockists.