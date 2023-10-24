A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From Korn x Adidas to the 'Cherry' Air Jordan 12, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Oct 24, 2023
Via Adidas

'90s babies rejoice. This week's release calendar features Adidas sneakers by Korn and the return of a beloved OG Air Jordan 12.


Other drops include Social Status' latest Nike Mac Attack, a New Balance 2002R from JJJJound, trio of New Balance Made in USA pairs, the latest from Drake's NOCTA line, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Adidas

Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Longtime Jordan Brand athlete Chris Paul is dropping his own colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. The pair features an intricate floral pattern across the upper with cream suede accents on the toe box, Swoosh, tongue, and heel tab. A colorful floral pattern also covers each insole.

New Balance Made in USA

Via New Balance

Price: $210-$220
When: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest collection of New Balance Made in USA sneakers from Teddy Santis includes the 990v4, 990v6, and 998. The 990v4 and 998 sport nearly identical color schemes with olive green uppers and tan accents. The 990v6 maintains the tan details, but opts for a burgundy upper instead. 

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack 'Smoke Grey'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Social Status' latest colorway of the Nike Mac Attack is dropping via Nike SNKRS on Friday morning. The tonal design features a grey 3M mesh upper, cracked leather overlays, and shiny nylon hits on the collar and Swoosh. The nylon areas can be cut away to reveal black hairy suede. A Social Status logo on the left tongue and yellow Nike branding on each heel complete the collaborative colorway.

Nike Dunk Low 'Red Panda'

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This "Panda" Dunk Low doesn't quite look like the others. Nicknamed the "Red Panda," this pair sports the colors commonly seen on the animal. It features a brown hairy suede upper, burnt orange suede wrapping the heel, and tan leather overlays. 

Nike KD 3 'Aunt Pearl'

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing the "Aunt Pearl" theme to the KD 3. The pink colorways have become a hallmark of KD signature line, but didn't originally start until the KD 4. For the first "Aunt Pearl" KD 3, a shiny pink synthetic upper is accented by bright pink laces and a white Swoosh. A pink ribbon on the left tongue and circular logo on the heel representing Aunt Pearl and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund complete the sentimental design. 

Korn x Adidas

Via Adidas

Price: $130-$140
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The highly-anticipated collaboration between Adidas and iconic nu metal band Korn will release later this week. For those unfamiliar, Korn has been associated with Adidas for decades. The band would frequently wear the brand on stage. Chunky low tops that harken back to style trends during the band's heyday—a black suede Campus 00s and white leather Supermodified will both be available. Each is complete with details like an official Korn logo on the right tongue, guitar pick keychains, and art pulled from Korn’s album Life Is Peachy on the insoles.

Nike NOCTA Glide 'White'

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Friday, Oct. 27
Where: nocta.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Drake's NOCTA Glide is releasing in a clean all-white color scheme later this week. Chrome pods on the midsole add a subtle pop to the otherwise subdued colorway. 

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL

Via Adidas

Price: $160
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny continues to add to his extensive lineup of Adidas collabs. The latest take on the Response CL from the music superstar features a desert-inspired mix of tan and brown across its wavy upper. Bad Bunny's all-seeing eye logo is stamped on each heel. The pair is finished off with purple accents. This is the first time that the Response CL is available in adult, kids, and infant sizes.

JJJJound x New Balance 2002R

Via JJJJound

Price: $170
When: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m.
Where: jjjjound.com
What You Need to Know: JJJJound's latest New Balance collab utilizes the 2002R. The 2000s runner has been dressed in a gloomy mix of grey and blue meant to nod to the overcast skies of the fall and winter seasons. Silver accents, including a JJJJound logo badge on each tongue, complete the minimalist collab.

Air Jordan 12 'Cherry'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The OG "Cherry" Air Jordan 12 returns on Saturday for the first time since 2009. The classic colorway features a white tumbled leather upper, red shroud, and silver eyelets.



