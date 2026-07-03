Neil Gaiman

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Neil Gaiman
Pop Culture

Neil Gaiman's 'Sandman' Reportedly Being Adapted by Netflix With 'Batman v Superman' Writer

The works of Neil Gaiman are proving particularly popular right now as far as adaptations go.

Joe Price2573 days ago
David Bowie in England
Music

David Bowie's Son Says Biopic Doesn't Have Family's Blessing

David Bowie's son, filmmaker Duncan Jones, has said that biopic doesn’t have the approval of the family and hasn’t secured the rights to his father’s music.

tara mahadevan2723 days ago
neil gaiman
Pop Culture

Neil Gaiman Announces 4 New 'Sandman' Comic Series About Lucifer, Dream, and More

Gaiman and DC are creating a whole 'Sandman Universe' based on the creator's influential work.

Victoria L. Johnson3059 days ago
Pop Culture

Starz to Develop "American Gods" TV Show With Bryan Fuller

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green set to be showrunners for Starz' "American Gods."

Gayana Sarkisova4399 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sandman" Author Neil Gaiman Makes His Video Game Debut This Summer (Video)

"Sandman" author Neil Gaiman is going to make his video game debut with "Wayward Manor."

LastOneAwakeNYC4403 days ago
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Pop Culture

HBO's Adaptation of "American Gods" Is Officially Dead

HBO’s planned adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” is officially dead.

Jason Serafino4410 days ago
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Pop Culture

FremantleMedia Has Purchased The TV Rights To Neil Gaiman's "American Gods"

The classic fantasy novel is being eyed as a TV drama.

Jason Serafino4547 days ago
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Pop Culture

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Confirms His "Sandman" Involvement In A Tweet

Looks like Neil Gaiman is on board too.

Jason Serafino4596 days ago
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Pop Culture

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is In Talks To Direct And Star In An Adaptation Of DC's "Sandman"

One of the great comics of all time might be heading to the big screen.

Jason Serafino4596 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ron Howard Is In Talks To Direct An Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman's "Graveyard Book"

It's Neil Gaiman, so you know it's going to be good.

Jason Serafino4922 days ago
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Pop Culture

Neil Gaiman To Write New “Sandman” Miniseries Next Year

Celebrating the character's 25th anniversary.

Jason Serafino5117 days ago
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Pop Culture

Neil Gaiman To Guest Star On "The Simpsons" This Sunday

The king of fantasy is about to make a visit to Springfield.

Jason Serafino5357 days ago
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Pop Culture

HBO Planning Adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "American Gods"

Move over, Game of Thrones!

Christopher Rosen5572 days ago
Pop Culture

Comic/Fiction Genius Neil Gaiman Speaks in NYC Thursday (4/14)

The Sandman writer shares his stories at Symphony Space.

Jordan Martins5575 days ago
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Pop Culture

Media Circus: The Situation x Snoop Dogg Clothing!

Today's news from the worlds of TV, movies, politics, and more.

Complex5828 days ago
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Pop Culture

DVD of the Week: Coraline (2-Disc Collector's Edition)

If you haven't checked out this 3D animated movie, you're sleeping on one of the year's craziest flicks.

Complex6204 days ago

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