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Are we promoting literacy or illiteracy? Dunno, but these books sure would make for kick-ass flicks.Jason Serafino
Pop Culture
Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds to Demi Lovato’s Suggestion That Calling Extra-Terrestrials ‘Aliens’ Is Offensive
Demi Lovato recently encouraged their followers to not use the word “aliens” when taking about extraterrestrials, because they think it’s offensive.Joe Price
Pop Culture
Gordon Ramsay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chrissy Teigen, and More Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain died by suicide while working on new 'Parts Unknown' episodes for CNN. He was 61. Gordon Ramsay, Chrissy Teigen, Neil degrasse Tyson, and more have shared tributes.Trace William Cowen
The astrophysicist breaks down the science behind his hit show ‘StarTalk’ and how he’d get Donald Trump to pay attention to climate change.juliarp