National Championship

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Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Sports

LSU Releases Statement on Odell Beckham Jr. Giving Players Money After Championship Win (UPDATE)

After Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers handed Trevor Lawrence the first loss of his college career, Beckham flooded the field with the team.

Xavier Hamilton2377 days ago
Quavo loves Georgia football.
Sports

Why Quavo Should Get Credit If Georgia Wins College Football Playoff Championship

Quavo has been driving the Georgia football bandwagon since August.

Chris Yuscavage3113 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Alabama Defeats Clemson, 45-40, to Win National Championship

'Bama wins their fourth title under head coach Nick Saban.

Jose Martinez3840 days ago
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Sports

Urban Meyer Promised His Ohio State Players He Would Get a Tattoo If They Won the CFP National Championship

Urban Meyer made his Ohio State players a promise he's going to have to keep.

Chris Yuscavage4204 days ago

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