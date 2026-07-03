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Latest Stories

Nashville Predators gather for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Sports

Angry Predators Fan Rips NBC Analyst With NSFW Rant During Live Stanley Cup Broadcast

An angry Predators fan was caught going on a NSFW rant about NBC analyst Mike Milbury during a live Stanley Cup broadcast on Sunday night.

Chris Yuscavage3323 days ago
pksubban
Sports

Fan Protests P.K. Subban Trade In Newspaper Ad

Fans are still pretty salty about the P.K. Subban trade.

Aidan D'Aoust3565 days ago

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