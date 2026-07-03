As the NHL continues to fight for more inclusion in the league, multiple teams have scheduled Pride Nights, where players wear jerseys celebrating LGBTQ+Louis Pavlakos
Featured
We're far removed from the Golden Age of the NHL, but the Stanley Cup finalist Preds have the skills and swag to make you care about hockey again.Morgan McDaniel
Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Life
Right Wing Pastor Filmed Screaming at Congregation to Not Get Vaccinated: 'You Will Not Wear Masks in This Church'
Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church previously shared that if his congregation shows “up with masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave.”Brenton Blanchet