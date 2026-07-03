Naomi Ackie

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Keke Palmer.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Proposed to By Stranger During SXSW Panel: 'I Don't Know You'

The 'One of Them Days' actor thought the stunt was a prank at first.

tara mahadevan127 days ago
Keke Palmer, wearing round glasses, a beret, and a patterned jacket, sitting against a green background in the trailer for Boots Riley's 'I Love Boosters.'
Pop Culture

Watch Keke Palmer Lead a Group of Shoplifters in Teaser Trailer for Boots Riley’s 'I Love Boosters'

Keke Palmer is joined Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, Eiza Gonzalez, Will Poulter, and Demi Moore.

Joe Price172 days ago
Boots Riley in a large blue hat and white coat stands in front of a backdrop with "SFFILM" logos, holding glasses to their face.
Pop Culture

Boots Riley Is Back: Here's Your First Look at 'I Love Boosters' Starring Keke Palmer

Palmer and Demi Moore are featured in the cast of Boots Riley’s latest.

Trace William Cowen257 days ago
boots riley pictured
Pop Culture

Boots Riley Says Upcoming 'I Love Boosters' Starring Keke Palmer and LaKeith Stanfield Is 'a Crazy One'

NEON, fresh off a huge year thanks to 'Longlegs,' is producing.

Trace William Cowen648 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Naomi Ackie and Zoe Kravitz attend the "Blink Twice" photocall at IET London: Savoy Place on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie Discuss Having a Lot of 'Conversations' and a 'Big Group Hug' After Tough 'Blink Twice' Scenes

Ahead of the film's Aug. 23 release, a trigger warning for "mature themes," "depictions of violence" and sexual violence was issued.

Jaelani Turner-Williams695 days ago
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Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in the second trailer for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Pop Culture

Watch Naomi Ackie in New Trailer for Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Watch the dramatic new trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' which stars Naomi Ackie as the legendary vocalist.

Joe Price1347 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer for 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'
Pop Culture

Naomi Ackie Stars as Whitney Houston in the First Trailer for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Sony Pictures just unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic starring Naomi Ackie, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1402 days ago

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