Naomi Scott

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Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed the new take on the franchise, which arrives next month.

Trace William Cowen2472 days ago
charlies angels
Pop Culture

Here's the Trailer for the 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

The first trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is here.

Joe Price2578 days ago

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