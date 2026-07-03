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Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Means Business in Ryan Murphy "All's Fair" Trailer

The media personality and entrepreneur leads the upcoming Hulu legal drama as Allura Grant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams283 days ago
Dragon skull from Game of Thrones touring exhibition.
Pop Culture

HBO Reportedly Spent Over $30 Million on Axed 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Pilot

Former WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt discussed the decision to pull the plug on one 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and move forward with another.

Jose Martinez1689 days ago
bushfires
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman, Kim Kardashian, Ben Simmons, and More Comment on Devastating Australian Bushfires

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, various public figures have commented on the colossal damage wrought.

Joe Price2388 days ago
george r r martin
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Focusing on Age of Heroes Reportedly Canceled

The prequel's Naomi Watts-led pilot was shot over the summer.

Alex Galbraith2454 days ago
marquis rodriguez
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds 5 More Actors to the Cast

The pilot for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, which will take place thousands of years before the series, has just added more talent to its ensemble.

Hannah Lifshutz2668 days ago
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Pop Culture

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Casts 8 More Actors

With the final season of 'Game of Thrones' just around the corner, production on HBO's prequel series has kicked into gear.

Joe Price2748 days ago
george r r martin
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Caught Flak From HBO For Giving Away 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Title

Martin admitted that he overstepped in a new blog post.

Alex Galbraith2811 days ago
naomi watts
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot Will Star Naomi Watts

The two-time Oscar nominee is the latest to sign on to the series' Age of Heroes prequel.

Alex Galbraith2818 days ago
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Pop Culture

Oscar Bait Trailer Alert: Elle Fanning Plays a Trans Teen in 'About Ray'

The film, starring Naomi Watts, Susan Sarandon, and Tate Donovan, is out September 18.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3998 days ago

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