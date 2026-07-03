My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular superhero anime and manga franchises in the world. Created by Kōhei Horikoshi, the series takes place in a society where most people possess superpowers known as Quirks and follows aspiring hero Izuku Midoriya as he trains to become the world's greatest hero. Blending high-stakes action, memorable characters, and emotional storytelling, My Hero Academia has become a global phenomenon, spawning multiple anime seasons, movies, video games, and a passionate international fanbase.

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Latest Stories

Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
My Hero Academia.
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Crowns Final Season of 'My Hero Academia' Anime of the Year

Check out the full list of winners — including 'One Piece,' 'Lazarus,' and 'Gachiakuta' — below.

Trey Alston55 days ago
Takahiro Fujiwara with glasses and a beard wearing a cap and hoodie next to the 'My Hero Academia' character he portrayed with glowing yellow eyes and a dark aura.
Pop Culture

‘My Hero Academia’ Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara Dead at 43

Fujiwara was a prolific anime voice actor and had over 90 credits to his name.

Joe Price57 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Top 5 Netflix Anime

Her list includes a few popular shows, as well as some hidden gems.

Trey Alston77 days ago
Josh Brolin, who knows full well who would win.
Pop Culture

Comic Fans Debate Whether Thanos or Darkseid Would Win in a Fight

Comic book fans have always dreamed of potential fights between disparate characters, propositioning hypothetical match-ups with no clear winners.

Joe Price2515 days ago
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