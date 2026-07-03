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Michael B. Jordan took time out of his Oscar win celebration to show love to his favorite anime film. What other celebrities join him as anime aficionados?Khal
From Rihanna to LeBron James, these are some of the celebrities who have won Halloween in recent years.Mike DeStefano
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.Khal