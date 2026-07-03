Music Technology

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Mark Zuckerberg
Music

Facebook Now Has a Music Licensing Deal With a Major European Rights Company

Facebook has secured deal a with a London-based copyright hub to provide royalty payments.

Danielle Corcione3069 days ago
This is a photo of Spotify.
Music

Spotify Is Testing a New App Similar to Pandora

"Stations" is currently only available in Australia.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3090 days ago
This is a photo of Songwriters.
Music

Songwriters Will Now Make 50 Percent More From Streaming Services

The Copyright Royalty Board new decision means streaming services like Apple and Spotify are facing higher costs.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3092 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Confesses to Downloading Music Illegally, Says He Doesn't Want Your Money

"I used to download music illegally," Parker said in an interview on Sunday. "Everyone has. No one is innocent. Everyone has done that."

Trace William Cowen3954 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App