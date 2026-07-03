Moma Ps1

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Music

Madlib Teases Unreleased Mac Miller Track During MoMA PS1 Show

Will their joint EP ever see the light of day?

Trace William Cowen2567 days ago
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Music

Watch Björk's Mesmerizing 360° Video For "Stonemilker"

Taken from the album 'Vulnicura,' the visual for "Stonemilker" utilizes 360 technology to give viewers a proper trip.

Trace William Cowen4060 days ago
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Francesco Vezzoli Will Present His "Teatro Romano" Exhibition at MoMA PS1 This Month

Vezzoli worked with historians to paint ancient Roman busts as they would have been over painted 2,000 years ago.

andrewlasane4287 days ago
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Music

Cashmere Cat Dropped His Ariana Grande Collaboration, "Be My Baby," During His MoMA PS1 Set [UPDATE]

Recently, Ariana Grande debuted the first single from her sophomore album, My Everything; this collaboration with Zedd, "Break Free," is pure EDM-lace

khrisd4371 days ago
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Highlights from DJ EZ's New York Debut at MoMA PS1 Warm Up

Yesterday, MoMA PS1's "Warm Up" series brought the inimitable DJ EZ to New York for his first show in NYC during a run of his first U.S. shows ever. J-Cush, Ramona Lisa, Maxmillion Dunbar, the Flex is Kings Dancers, and Todd Edwards got the day started, with Todd Edwards in particular shouting out EZ and reminding the crowd what a big deal it was to have him playing.

constant-gardner4394 days ago
Style

Volkswagen Partners With MoMA and MoMA PS1 to Present the Rockaway! Arts Festival

Artist Patti Smith joins MoMA and MoMA PS1 in organizing a public arts festival in the Rockaways.

andrewlasane4404 days ago
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Music

Here's The 2014 MoMA PS1 Warm Up Series Schedule

Performances from Evian Christ and more.

Lauren Nostro4434 days ago
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MTV Reintroduces the "Art Breaks" Video Series and Brings Back Classics With Artists Including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Richard Prince

In collaboration with MoMA PS1 and Creative Time, MTV brings back a video series that is all "vanguard visionaries."

andrewlasane4485 days ago
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MoMA PS1 Presents "GCC: Achievements in Retrospective"

The first U.S exhibition for the nine-member art collective.

andrewlasane4506 days ago
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MoMA PS1 Has Announced the Winner of the Young Architects Program 2014

This tower made out of mushrooms and corn stalks won over the judges.

andrewlasane4546 days ago
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Francesco Vezzoli's Italian Church Is No Longer Coming to MoMA PS1

Vezzoli may be facing legal troubles for his attempt to bring an Italian church overseas.

Leigh Silver4617 days ago
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And the Finalists for the 2014 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program Are...

Five firms will compete but only one can win.

andrewlasane4629 days ago
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Mike Kelley Retrospective Will Fill MoMA PS1 This Fall

The first single artist exhibition to fill the museum in 25 years.

andrewlasane4722 days ago

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