Antwaun Sargent Portrait

Antwaun Sargent

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Interview: Artist Rashaad Newsome Discusses His "Knot" Film in the Brooklyn Museum's "Killer Heels" Group Exhibition

An interview with a key artist in the Brooklyn Museum's new "Killer Heels" exhibition.

Antwaun Sargent4397 days ago
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Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the MoMA PS1 in the Least Amount of Time

For those planning to visit MoMA PS1 in Queens, here is a guide to visiting and exploring the institution.

Antwaun Sargent4402 days ago
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Artist Awol Erizku on Creating a New Way to Look at Race in Art

A profile of artist Awol Erizku about how he views race in the context of art history.

Antwaun Sargent4424 days ago
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Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the MoMA in the Least Amount of Time

Follow this guide to one of New York's busiest museums.

Antwaun Sargent4453 days ago
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Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the Guggenheim in the Least Amount of Time

Maximize your visit to the Guggenheim Museum with this handy guide.

Antwaun Sargent4483 days ago
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Interview: Kara Walker Decodes Her New World Sphinx at Domino Sugar Factory

We interview the artist about her new installation commissioned by Creative Time.

Antwaun Sargent4510 days ago

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