Antwaun Sargent
Latest Stories
Interview: Artist Rashaad Newsome Discusses His "Knot" Film in the Brooklyn Museum's "Killer Heels" Group Exhibition
An interview with a key artist in the Brooklyn Museum's new "Killer Heels" exhibition.
Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the MoMA PS1 in the Least Amount of Time
For those planning to visit MoMA PS1 in Queens, here is a guide to visiting and exploring the institution.
Artist Awol Erizku on Creating a New Way to Look at Race in Art
A profile of artist Awol Erizku about how he views race in the context of art history.
Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the MoMA in the Least Amount of Time
Follow this guide to one of New York's busiest museums.
Do It In a Day: How to Make the Most of the Guggenheim in the Least Amount of Time
Maximize your visit to the Guggenheim Museum with this handy guide.
Interview: Kara Walker Decodes Her New World Sphinx at Domino Sugar Factory
We interview the artist about her new installation commissioned by Creative Time.