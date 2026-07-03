Latest Stories
Stephen A. Smith Says Molly Qerim 'Abruptly Resigned' From 'First Take'
Stephen A. Smith shared more on what was happening behind the scenes before Qerim's departure.
'First Take' Cohost Molly Qerim Reportedly Leaving ESPN at the End of the Year
Qerim started at ESPN in 2006, working on digital and mobile efforts before moving to the news team in 2008.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Wanted Max Kellerman Off ESPN's 'First Take'
Nearly two years since his cohost was removed from ESPN's 'First Take,' Stephen A. Smith is shedding more light on why he wanted Max Kellerman off the show.
Jalen Rose Addresses Stephen A. Smith Rumors Amid His Divorce From Molly Qerim: ‘It Was Laughable to Me’
Jalen Rose opened up about his divorce from Molly Qerim and addressed rumors about her and Stephen A. Smith dating. "It bothered me," he said.
Max Kellerman Could Reportedly Be Leaving ESPN's 'First Take'
It looks like Max Kellerman will be exiting ESPN’s 'First Take,' which he co-hosts with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, Front Office Sports reported.
Bucks Respond to 'First Take' Describing Milwaukee as 'Terrible'
Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin responded to 'First Take' for speaking about the remaining "terrible cities' competing for the NBA Finals.
Watch Jalen Rose Speak on LaVar Ball and Molly Qerim ESPN Incident
LaVar Ball sparked controversy in his 'First Take' appearance earlier this month when he made a suggestive remark to the show's mediator Molly Qerim.
Dez Bryant Calls Out Molly Qerim Over LaVar Ball's Comment: 'You Dramatically Overreacted'
LaVar Ball faced a lot of criticism after he made an inappropriate on ESPN's 'First Take.'
LaVar Ball Responds to ESPN Controversy: 'How I'mma Be Banned and I Don't Work For Them?'
LaVar Ball Responds to ESPN Controversy.
ESPN Has 'No Plans' to Move Forward With LaVar Ball
It appears as though ESPN is officially done with the Ball family patriarch.
People Are Calling Out LaVar Ball Over This Comment Made to ESPN's Molly Qerim (UPDATE)
Qierm—who is married to analyst Jalen Rose—alluded to Ball's behavior before the episode ended.
Jalen Rose Makes Ill-Advised Comment in Front of Girlfriend Molly Qerim on ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim hit Jalen Rose with a vicious side-eye during his 'First Take' appearance on Wednesday.
Here's How ESPN's Molly Qerim Feels About Eminem Name-Dropping Her on "Campaign Speech"
Molly Qerim shares her thoughts on Eminem name-dropping her on his song, "Campaign Speech."
So You Wanna Work In Sports? Here's What It Really Takes
In the spirit of Women's History Month, women at the top of their game share advice they learned along the way. Featuring ESPN's Molly Qerim, Cari Champion
Watch Molly Qerim Get Emotional While Discussing Colin Kaepernick's Comments About Fidel Castro
Molly Qerim got very emotional while discussing the comments that Colin Kaepernick made about Fidel Castro over the weekend.