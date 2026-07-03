Molly Qerim

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Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim sitting at a desk, engaged in conversation.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says Molly Qerim 'Abruptly Resigned' From 'First Take'

Stephen A. Smith shared more on what was happening behind the scenes before Qerim's departure.

Brad Appleton305 days ago
Molly Qerim
Sports

'First Take' Cohost Molly Qerim Reportedly Leaving ESPN at the End of the Year

Qerim started at ESPN in 2006, working on digital and mobile efforts before moving to the news team in 2008.

Andrew W305 days ago
Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Wanted Max Kellerman Off ESPN's 'First Take'

Nearly two years since his cohost was removed from ESPN's 'First Take,' Stephen A. Smith is shedding more light on why he wanted Max Kellerman off the show.

Brad Callas1211 days ago
Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Sports

Jalen Rose Addresses Stephen A. Smith Rumors Amid His Divorce From Molly Qerim: ‘It Was Laughable to Me’

Jalen Rose opened up about his divorce from Molly Qerim and addressed rumors about her and Stephen A. Smith dating. "It bothered me," he said.

Joe Price1541 days ago
Max Kellerman
Sports

Max Kellerman Could Reportedly Be Leaving ESPN's 'First Take'

It looks like Max Kellerman will be exiting ESPN’s 'First Take,' which he co-hosts with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, Front Office Sports reported.

Abel Shifferaw1795 days ago
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A general view of the exterior of the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sports

Bucks Respond to 'First Take' Describing Milwaukee as 'Terrible'

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin responded to 'First Take' for speaking about the remaining "terrible cities' competing for the NBA Finals.

Jose Martinez1850 days ago
molly qerim jalen rose
Sports

Watch Jalen Rose Speak on LaVar Ball and Molly Qerim ESPN Incident

LaVar Ball sparked controversy in his 'First Take' appearance earlier this month when he made a suggestive remark to the show's mediator Molly Qerim.

Joe Price2577 days ago
Dez Bryant
Sports

Dez Bryant Calls Out Molly Qerim Over LaVar Ball's Comment: 'You Dramatically Overreacted'

LaVar Ball faced a lot of criticism after he made an inappropriate on ESPN's 'First Take.'

Joe Price2581 days ago
Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball
Sports

ESPN Has 'No Plans' to Move Forward With LaVar Ball

It appears as though ESPN is officially done with the Ball family patriarch.

Xavier Hamilton2586 days ago
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Molly Qerim attends The Endometriosis Foundation of America
Sports

People Are Calling Out LaVar Ball Over This Comment Made to ESPN's Molly Qerim (UPDATE)

Qierm—who is married to analyst Jalen Rose—alluded to Ball's behavior before the episode ended.

Xavier Hamilton2588 days ago
Jalen Rose.
Sports

Jalen Rose Makes Ill-Advised Comment in Front of Girlfriend Molly Qerim on ‘First Take’

Molly Qerim hit Jalen Rose with a vicious side-eye during his 'First Take' appearance on Wednesday.

Chris Yuscavage3125 days ago
Molly Qerim on the 'ESPN First Take' set.
Sports

Here's How ESPN's Molly Qerim Feels About Eminem Name-Dropping Her on "Campaign Speech"

Molly Qerim shares her thoughts on Eminem name-dropping her on his song, "Campaign Speech."

Chris Yuscavage3307 days ago
molly qerim espn
Sports

So You Wanna Work In Sports? Here's What It Really Takes

In the spirit of Women's History Month, women at the top of their game share advice they learned along the way. Featuring ESPN's Molly Qerim, Cari Champion

Dria Roland3418 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Molly Qerim Get Emotional While Discussing Colin Kaepernick's Comments About Fidel Castro

Molly Qerim got very emotional while discussing the comments that Colin Kaepernick made about Fidel Castro over the weekend.

Gavin Evans3519 days ago
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