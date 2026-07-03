Molly Shannon

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

This is a photo of Molly Shannon.
Pop Culture

Molly Shannon Sings Through Her Problems With 'SNL' Cast and Martin Short During Monologue

Molly Shannon returns to 'SNL' to once again host with musical guests The Jonas Brothers. Shannon is an 'SNL' alum, who was a cast member from 1995 to 2001.

Eric Diep1196 days ago
Molly Shannon in an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Pop Culture

Molly Shannon Alleges Gary Coleman Sexually Harassed Her in Hotel Room Early in Her Career: ‘He Was Relentless’

In a new interview on the 'Howard Stern Show​​​​​​​,' actor and comedian Molly Shannon said she was sexually harassed by Gary Coleman early in her career.

Joe Price1555 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App