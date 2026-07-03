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Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Joaquin Phoenix, and Sid Vicious are shown in a collage.
Music

Ye References 'Chappelle's Show,' Joaquin Phoenix, Sid Vicious Amid Nazism Controversy

The 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here,' featuring Diddy, chronicled Phoenix's acting retirement fakeout.

Trace William Cowen512 days ago
Steve Carell is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Steve Carell on Difficulty of Not Looking Into Camera While Acting After ‘The Office’

Steve Carell joins his fellow 'Office' alumni Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on the latest episode of the duo's hit 'Office Ladies' podcast.

Trace William Cowen1227 days ago
borat sacha baron cohen fixed
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Explains Why He's Not Making 'Borat 3'

Sacha Baron Cohen has already suggested that 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' will be the last time we see his beloved character, and now he’s explained why.

Joe Price1970 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Talks About Deciding to Revive Borat After Donald Trump Got Elected

Sacha Baron Cohen made the decision to bring back his most famous character after Donald Trump got elected, the actor shared in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2055 days ago
borat 2 movie
Pop Culture

'Borat' Sequel Has Become America's Second Most-Streamed Movie of the Year

The highly-anticipated 'Borat' sequel hasn't even been available for a month yet, but it's already become the second most-streamed film in the U.S. this year.

Joe Price2082 days ago
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Borat poses in front of the Kazakhstan flag
Pop Culture

Kazakhstan Adopts Borat's 'Very Nice!' Phrase for Official Tourism Ads

In contrast with its reaction to the first 'Borat' film, Kazakhstan's tourism board has embraced the starring character's 'very nice!' slogan for tourism ads.

Gavin Evans2091 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen as 'Borat' on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Borat' Sequel Coming to Amazon Prime Before Election (UPDATE)

It's reportedly titled 'Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.'

Gavin Evans2139 days ago
Tracy Morgan in NYC
Pop Culture

‘Mambo No. 5’ Trailer Imagines Tracy Morgan Telling the Tale of Lou Bega

Tracy Morgan slipped into a new role on Monday night’s episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

tara mahadevan2727 days ago

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