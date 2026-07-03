MJ Cole

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Greentea Peng
Music

Greentea Peng Teams Up With Swindle & MJ Cole For “Stuck In The Middle”

Playing to both producers’ strengths, the instrumental is built on some breezy strings courtesy of Cole coupled with Swindle’s knack for soul-stirring horns.

James Keith1495 days ago
MJ Cole
Music

Premiere: Lo-Fi Duo Model Man Liquify Unreleased MJ Cole Cut "90 Miles" On New Remix

Rumour has it Cole also has a project on the way.

James Keith2362 days ago
MJ Cole (credit: Fil Mawi)
Music

Premiere: MJ Cole Calls On The Ethereal Vocal Talents Of Freya Ridings For Dramatic "Waking Up"

Instead of club sounds, Cole's slowed things down and put more of a focus on atmospherics and melody.

James Keith2777 days ago
Music

Four Tet, MJ Cole, Kerri Chandler & More Added To 2015's 'Bugged Out Weekender' Line-Up

The party crew tease yet more acts that will be joining them next year.

James Keith4233 days ago
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Style

London's Rinse FM and a number of names* are Hosting Late @ Tate Britain Tonight, and You Should Go

Fashion, music, and digital art all come together at the Tate Britain, thanks to Rinse and a number of names*.

Megan Munro4243 days ago

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