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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
J. Cole's '2014 Forest Hills Drive' is one of the best rap albums of the 21st century. Take the quiz and find out how well you really know the album.Dimas Sanfiorenzo