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On average, CEOs made $351 for every dollar earned by a typical employee in 2020, which rose from a previous ratio of 307-to-1 in 2019, the EPI reported.Brenton Blanchet
Bitcoin gathered mass recognition when its value soared in 2017. The volatile digital-only currency eliminates the involvement of a middle man, and is not regulated by a government or bank. Here’s everything you need to know about Bitcoin, from its history and safety to how to purchase and trade the currency.Susmita Baral
From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Drake has a long list of diss records, from “Back to Back,” aimed at Meek Mill, to his Kendrick Lamar diss “Family Matters."Mark Elibert