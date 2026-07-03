Milli Major

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Music

Grime Riser Kruz Leone Shares Two New “O.T Trips” Remixes

Featuring one remix from NEONE The Wonderer plus a version with FR4NKIE (fka XP BURSTGANG), Milli Major, So Large, Rawza, Duppy and Kozzie on ‘The Re-Whip’.

James Keith1094 days ago
Milli Major, Tempa T, Scrufizzer (credit: @bears.visuals)
Music

Milli Major, Tempa T & Scrufizzer Unite On Bubbly Garage Joint “Luv Drunk”

Usually, when you’d see these three on a track together you’d expect a moshpit riot, but they’ve opted for something a little different this time.

James Keith1489 days ago
Milli Major, Bossman Birdie, Paper Pabs (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Milli Major, Bossman Birdie & Paper Pabs Unite As 3Smoke For "Side Of The Step"

Rising from the ashes of Bloodline, the successor to Meridian Crew; Milli Major, Bossman Birdie and Paper Pabs have joined forces as 3Smoke.

James Keith1897 days ago
Milli Major (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Milli Major Taps Bossman, Paper Pabs And Nines For "Drillers"

The new single appears on Milli's debut short film, 'Major Paper'.

James Keith2182 days ago
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tempa t milli major ooo na na
Music

Milli Major And Tempa T Jump On UK Garage To Celebrate Their African Heritage On "Ooo Na Na"

A lively track which is sure to be pressed play on throughout the summer months.

Aaron Bishop2599 days ago
Milli Major x Tempa T "Boom Bam"
Music

Milli Major And Tempz Come Through With "Boom Bam" Visuals

Slightly unexpected territory for this collab...

Tobi Oke2689 days ago
Milli Major "Free Up"
Music

Milli Major And Flirta D Link Up On A UKG Beat To "Free Up The Free Up"

Hopefully we'll get at least one or two more videos from the project.

James Keith2935 days ago
Music

Premiere: Milli Major And Wiley Partner Up On "Money Too Low"

The Bloodline mainstay links up with the Godfather.

Tobi Oke3769 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen To Milli Major's "Run Man Down" (Prod. By The Heavytrackerz)

"Run Man Down" has the potential to be a nu-skool riot anthem.

Tobi Oke3819 days ago
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Music

Watch Milli Major, President T & Paper Pabs "Shut Down The Dance"

The Bloodline fam unite once again for a brand new banger.

Joseph JP Patterson4078 days ago

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