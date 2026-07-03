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The Most Annoying Duke Players of the Last Decade
Cameron Boozer, Grayson Allen and Jalen Johnson are among the Duke Blue Devils that fans love to hate.
Cam'ron Goes on Rant About Coach K's 'Banks' After Getting Cold Shoulder When Asking Him for a Pic
Cam was excited when Coach K walked by during a recording of ‘It Is What It Is’ but soon realized he didn't want to be bothered.
Kenny Smith Talks NCAA Tournament, Sleeper Teams, and Coach K-UNC Controversy
Smith chatted about all things March Madness, including the players he’s most excited to see, who he’d pick with the No. 1 pick in June's NBA Draft.
Mike Krzyzewski Is Retiring After Upcoming Season (UPDATE)
Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season. The leading candidate to replace Coach K is former Duke player Jon Scheyer.
Zion Williamson Says Coach K Wouldn’t Let Him Return to Duke: ‘I Genuinely Wanted to Go Back’
It took a lot of convincing to get Zion to enter the NBA draft.
Stephen A. Smith Thinks Ty Lue, Doc Rivers Could Coach the Lakers Next Season
Smith is placing his bets on who will replace Luke Walton.
Paul Pierce Says Duke Can Beat the Cavs
Paul Pierce set off a debate on ESPN on Wednesday night, saying this year's stacked Duke team could beat the worst team in the NBA so far this year, the Cavs.
Duke Haters Will Never Get Tired of Seeing the Blue Devils Lose in the NCAA Tournament
Duke lost to South Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, and Duke haters went wild.
Obama's Best Sports Trash Talking Moments
The 44th President of the United States of the America was a huge sports fan and not afraid to throw some shade at the world's greatest atheltes.
Coach K Sons Reporter Who Asked About the USA Basketball Team's Yacht
Coach K sonned a French reporter who asked about the USA Basketball team's yacht.
DeMar DeRozan Nearly Threw Down One of the Best 360 Dunks Ever, But Coach K Didn’t Approve of It
DeMar DeRozan nearly threw down one of the best 360 dunks ever, but Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t approve of it.
Grant Hill Has Some 'Crazy' Final Four Keys, Has Not Seen Jim Nantz's Picture of Burnt Toast
Before he’s mic'd up for college basketball's biggest weekend, we caught up with Turner Sports NCAA analyst Grant Hill to talk all things Final Four.
Mike Krzyzewski Says He Lied About Lecturing Oregon's Dillon Brooks After Duke's Sweet Sixteen Loss
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski denied then admitted he lectured Brooks after Duke's loss to Oregon.
Mike Krzyzewski Still Gets Giddy When He Talks About the Time He Met Beyoncé
Coach K is a Beyoncé fanboy.
Mike Krzyzewski Says Phil Jackson's Offense Was Only Effective Because of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant: "The Triangle Didn't Win Crap!"
Great news, Knicks fans!