Michael Bennett

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Stan Szeto
Sports

Richard Sherman Says Seahawks Have 'Just Lost Their Way'

This year's Seattle Seahawks will look a bit different from the Seattle teams we've come to know. In addition to adding Brandon Marshall, this offseason the Seahawks have shipped off Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

Aaron C. Mansfield2924 days ago
Michael Bennett
Sports

Michael Bennett Has Turned Himself in for 'Injury to Elderly' Charge

Michael Bennett turned himself in to authorities on Monday following a Friday indictment for his arrest.

Gavin Evans3036 days ago
Martellus Bennett
Sports

Martellus Bennett Says He Is Leaving the NFL

But he never once used the word "retirement."

Joshua Espinoza3039 days ago
Michael Bennett at the 2018 Pro Bowl
Sports

Michael Bennett Indicted for Injuring Elderly Security Guard at Super Bowl 51

Michael Bennett could face a potential prison sentence over the incident.

Gavin Evans3039 days ago
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Aaron Doster
Sports

Seahawks Reportedly Want to Trade Michael Bennett to Make Team 'Quieter' (UPDATE)

People are questioning the Seahawks' motivations for shopping Michael Bennett.

Aaron C. Mansfield3055 days ago
Bernice A. King
Life

Bernice A. King Is Down With Her Father Being Drawn Kneeling With Colin Kaepernick

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter is a fan of Colin Kaepernick's protest.

Victoria L. Johnson3110 days ago
Michael Bennet of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Ex-ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Defends Police Accused of Racial Profiling by Michael Bennett

Ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry is back with more annoying opinions, this time about Michael Bennett.

juliarp3235 days ago
Michael Bennett at Super Bowl 51.
Sports

Michael Bennett Claims Cop Threatened to 'Blow My F*cking Head Off' During Terrifying Incident

Michael Bennett claims he was racially profiled while attending the Mayweather/McGregor fight in Las Vegas in August.

Chris Yuscavage3237 days ago
Troy Wayrynen
Sports

Michael Bennett Came Hard at Stephen A. Smith Over His Colin Kaepernick Take

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had a war of words over Colin Kaepernick.

Aaron C. Mansfield3347 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick walks off the field after SF's 23 20 loss to Arizona.
Sports

Is Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed? What NFL Players, Coaches, and Executives Are Saying

Richard Sherman, Brandon Marshall, and others have given their opinion on whether or not Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL right now.

Chris Yuscavage3396 days ago
Michael Bennett prior to a 2017 playoff game.
Sports

Chance the Rapper Inspires Michael Bennett to Donate His 2017 Endorsement Money: 'The System Is Failing Our Kids'

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is donating all his endorsement money to a charitable cause after he was "inspired" by Chance the Rapper.

Gavin Evans3418 days ago
Troy Wayrynen
Sports

Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett Speaks on Kaepernick, Trump, And Why He Didn’t Go to Israel

Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett drew attention earlier this month when he backed out of a trip with fellow NFL players to Israel.

Aaron C. Mansfield3431 days ago
Bob Donnan
Sports

Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett Explains Why He Won’t Go on Trip With NFL Players to Israel (UPDATE)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has chosen to back out of an Israeli-government sponsored trip to Israel with fellow NFL players.

Aaron C. Mansfield3445 days ago
Jason Getz
Sports

Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett Absolutely Lost It on Reporter After Playoff Loss

Michael Bennett lost his cool at a reporter after the Seahawks' NFC playoff loss to the Falcons.

Aaron C. Mansfield3471 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett on NFL's National Anthem Protests: 'You Need a White Guy to Join the Fight'

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says the NFL needs a white player to take a knee during the national anthem.

Chris Yuscavage3585 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Slams Sam Bradford, Calls Him a Bad Teammate

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett offers a very honest assessment of teammate Sam Bradford's situation in Philadelphia.

Aaron C. Mansfield3713 days ago

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