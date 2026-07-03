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We talked to Bennett about his plans for the future, why coding is so important, and that time he got kicked out of Six Flags AstroWorld when he was a kid.Angel Diaz
Martellus Bennett talks leaving the Patriots, why the NFL is scared of Colin Kaepernick, and his new EP, 'I'm Not a Rapper But Some of My Friends Are.'Dria Roland
The New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett penned a series of inspirational tweets Wednesday, challenging kids to dream bigger than sports.Dria Roland
From Calboy to Ajani Jones, there is a new wave of artists bringing fresh energy to the Windy City. These 13 rappers should be on your radar.Jack Riedy