Melii

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Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
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Latest Stories

Melii Rap Caviar
Music

Melii Gives Up All Rights to Her Music, Says She's Leaving the Industry

Melii took to Twitter to announce that she has decided not to do music anymore. The artist also said she has given away all her rights to her music.

Brad Callas1917 days ago
melii
Music

Melii and 6LACK Connect For "You Ain't Worth It" Music Video

Melii taps 6LACK to connect on the visuals for their track "You Ain't Worth It," one of the records she dropped at the beginning of December.

Jordan Rose2016 days ago
melii bde
Music

Melii Taps Smoove'L for "BDE"

"BDE" is Melii's first solo offering since she released her 'Motions' EP last fall, which included production by Murda Beatz and London on da Track.

tara mahadevan2254 days ago
tory lanez
Music

Tory Lanez Says He and Meek Mill Aren't Beefing

Tory Lanez clears the air about his artist Melii signing with him over Meek Mill.

tara mahadevan2436 days ago
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Melii 'Motions'
Music

Stream Melii's New EP 'Motions' f/ Gyptian

Including the previously released singles "TM Interlude," “No Hard Feelings," and "Nena."

Joshua Espinoza2464 days ago
Lil Wayne
Music

Livestream Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 f/ Performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and More

The fifth annual event is going down now in Wanye's hometown of New Orleans.

Joshua Espinoza2505 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Will Perform at Summer Jam 2019

Hot 97 announced the acts who will hit the stages at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2.

Xavier Hamilton2664 days ago
This is a photo of Melii.
Music

Melii Shares a Final Word on the Meek Mill and Tory Lanez Label Drama

The rapper took to Instagram to shed light on why she left Meek's Motivation Tour amid Tory Lanez beef.

Hannah Lifshutz2666 days ago
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Lil Durk "Home Body" Remix f/ Teyana Taylor and Melii
Music

Lil Durk Links Up With Teyana Taylor and Melii for “Home Body” Remix

The original version appeared on Durk's 2018 project 'Signed to the Streets 3.'

Joshua Espinoza2668 days ago
Melii
Music

Melii Addresses Why She Signed With Tory Lanez Over Meek Mill

Melii's debut album hasn't arrived without drama.

Joe Price2668 days ago
melii
Music

Melii's Debut Project 'PhAses' Has Arrived

Multi-talented Harlem musician Melii has been impressing for a while now, and she's finally ready for the spotlight.

Joe Price2669 days ago

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