Maya Hawke

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Maya Hawke in a red dress with an umbrella poses at a theater event. Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo speaks at a podium on stage.
Pop Culture

Maya Hawke Jokes Mom Uma Thurman Told Her 'Keep Your Shoes on' Before Working With Tarantino

Hawke was among the cast for Tarantino's 2019 hit 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Maya Hawke
Pop Culture

Maya Hawke Says Actors’ Instagram Follower Count Affects Their Castings

"The line between actor and celebrity has gotten extremely blurry."

Trey Alston517 days ago
A person with bangs and a smile, dressed in formal attire with a white shirt and a dark jacket, standing against a backdrop with indistinct text
Pop Culture

Maya Hawke Says Final 'Stranger Things' Season Is 'Basically 8 Movies,' Explains Why Show Seems 'Cursed'

Season 4, which dropped in 2022, had a finale running nearly two and a half hours.

Jose Martinez746 days ago
asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
Image via Gray Sorrenti/Calvin Klein
Style

Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign

‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke, fresh off the release of her new ‘Moss’ album, co-stars in the new "Calvins or Nothing" campaign from Calvin Klein.

Trace William Cowen1389 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman
Pop Culture

What Quentin Tarantino Thinks About a Possible 'Kill Bill 3' Starring Uma Thurman and Daughter Maya Hawke

Quentin Tarantino shared his idea of having Uma Thurman and her real-life daughter Maya Hawke star onscreen together in 'Kill Bill: Volume 3.'

Gavin Evans1842 days ago
Stranger Things
Pop Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals a New Starcourt Mall Location

It sounds like the third season of the hit Netflix series might not be arriving until next summer, and this newly released teaser hasn't made the wait for it any easier.

Joe Price2923 days ago

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